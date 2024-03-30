Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 30, 2024
10 Female Friendship Quotes
"A true friend is someone who is there for you when they'd rather be anywhere else"
#1
Image Source: Freepik
"There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship"
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
"A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they're not so good and sympathizes with your problems when they're not so bad"
#4
Image Source: Freepik
"A friend is one of the nicest things you can have and one of the best things you can be”
Image Source: Freepik
#5
"Friendship is not about whom you have known the longest, it is about who came and never left your side"
#6
Image Source: Freepik
"Best friends are the people in life who make you laugh a little louder, smile a little brighter, and live a little better"
#7
Image Source: Freepik
"A best friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have"
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
"Best friends are the people who make you feel like you can conquer the world, even on your worst days"
"A best friend is someone who knows all your flaws but still loves you unconditionally"
#10
Image Source: Freepik
