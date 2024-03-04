Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 04, 2024
10 Feng-Shui items for prosperity
A symbol of wealth and abundance, usually filled with auspicious items such as semi-precious stones or coins
Wealth Vase
Image Source: pexels
A popular Feng Shui symbol believed to attract wealth and prosperity
Money Tree
Image Source: pexels
Also known as the "Money Frog," this creature is believed to bring wealth and good fortune when placed near the entrance facing inward
Three-Legged Toad
Image Source: pexels
A mythical creature with the body of a turtle and the head of a dragon, believed to promote financial success and longevity
Dragon Turtle
Image Source: pexels
A decorative bowl filled with items representing abundance, such as faux jewels, coins, and other symbolic objects
Image Source: pexels
Prosperity Bowl
Wealth Ship
Image Source: pexels
A symbol of happiness, contentment, and abundance, believed to attract positive energy and good fortune
Laughing Buddha
Image Source: pexels
Ancient Chinese coins tied together with red string or ribbon, believed to attract wealth and prosperity
Feng Shui Coins
Image Source: pexels
Wealth God Statue
Image Source: pexels
Statues or figurines of Chinese deities associated with wealth, prosperity, and abundance
Certain crystals are believed to attract wealth and abundance when placed in specific areas of the home or office
Feng Shui Crystals
Image Source: pexels
