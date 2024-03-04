Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 04, 2024

10 Feng-Shui items for prosperity

A symbol of wealth and abundance, usually filled with auspicious items such as semi-precious stones or coins

Wealth Vase

Image Source: pexels

A popular Feng Shui symbol believed to attract wealth and prosperity

Money Tree

Image Source: pexels

Also known as the "Money Frog," this creature is believed to bring wealth and good fortune when placed near the entrance facing inward

Three-Legged Toad

Image Source: pexels

 A mythical creature with the body of a turtle and the head of a dragon, believed to promote financial success and longevity

 Dragon Turtle

Image Source: pexels

A decorative bowl filled with items representing abundance, such as faux jewels, coins, and other symbolic objects

Image Source: pexels

Prosperity Bowl

A symbol of wealth and success, often depicted sailing on a sea of coins or carrying treasures to signify prosperous journeys

Wealth Ship

Image Source: pexels

A symbol of happiness, contentment, and abundance, believed to attract positive energy and good fortune

Laughing Buddha

Image Source: pexels

Ancient Chinese coins tied together with red string or ribbon, believed to attract wealth and prosperity

Feng Shui Coins

Image Source: pexels

 Wealth God Statue

Image Source: pexels

Statues or figurines of Chinese deities associated with wealth, prosperity, and abundance

Certain crystals are believed to attract wealth and abundance when placed in specific areas of the home or office

 Feng Shui Crystals

Image Source: pexels

