Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 22, 2024

10 Finger-licking Chickpea recipes

A popular Maharashtrian snack featuring potato tikki served with a heartwarming chickpea curry, perfect for brunch

Ragda

Image Source: freepik

A nutritious and flavorful chaat made with chickpeas, green beans, and kidney beans is ideal for a satisfying snack option

Three Bean Chaat

Image Source: freepik

A delectable semi-dry chickpea recipe, perfect for lunch or dinner when paired with bhaturas, offers a wholesome meal option

Masala Channa

Image Source: freepik

A simple version of a Middle Eastern classic, hummus, is ideal for dipping with pita bread or spreading on sandwiches

Corriander Hummus

Image Source: freepik

A delicious Punjabi dish featuring spicy chickpeas served with golden fried bhaturas, giving a perfect burst of flavors

Image Source: freepik

Chole Bhature

An authentic Himachali delicacy combining chickpeas with yogurt and spices, cooked in pure ghee for a rich and flavorful curry

Channa Madra

Image Source: freepik

A fusion dish featuring crispy okra served atop a chickpea salad, filled with the goodness of okra and chickpeas

Minted Chickpeas and crispy Okra

Image Source: freepik

Chickpea Soup

Image Source: freepik

A comforting soup made with chickpeas simmered with fresh veggies, perfect for warming up during the winter

Chana Chaat

Image Source: freepik

A quick and healthy snack featuring a mix of chickpeas, peas, potatoes, pomegranate, tomato, and  spices

A simple, delicious, and healthy recipe consisting of bread filled with chana chaat, ideal for parties

Bread Chana Basket

Image Source: freepik

