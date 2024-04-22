Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 22, 2024
10 Finger-licking Chickpea recipes
A popular Maharashtrian snack featuring potato tikki served with a heartwarming chickpea curry, perfect for brunch
Ragda
A nutritious and flavorful chaat made with chickpeas, green beans, and kidney beans is ideal for a satisfying snack option
Three Bean Chaat
A delectable semi-dry chickpea recipe, perfect for lunch or dinner when paired with bhaturas, offers a wholesome meal option
Masala Channa
A simple version of a Middle Eastern classic, hummus, is ideal for dipping with pita bread or spreading on sandwiches
Corriander Hummus
A delicious Punjabi dish featuring spicy chickpeas served with golden fried bhaturas, giving a perfect burst of flavors
Chole Bhature
An authentic Himachali delicacy combining chickpeas with yogurt and spices, cooked in pure ghee for a rich and flavorful curry
Channa Madra
A fusion dish featuring crispy okra served atop a chickpea salad, filled with the goodness of okra and chickpeas
Minted Chickpeas and crispy Okra
Chickpea Soup
A comforting soup made with chickpeas simmered with fresh veggies, perfect for warming up during the winter
Chana Chaat
A quick and healthy snack featuring a mix of chickpeas, peas, potatoes, pomegranate, tomato, and spices
A simple, delicious, and healthy recipe consisting of bread filled with chana chaat, ideal for parties
Bread Chana Basket
