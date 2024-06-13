Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

JUNE 13, 2024

10 Finger-licking Egg Breakfast Recipes


This quick and easy dish- Parathas stuffed with eggs and fried to perfection is a popular street food to enjoy

Mughlai Paratha

A traditional Parsi dish is something made with scrambled eggs and mixed with spices and served with bread, buns, or pav

Parsi eggs

Eggs whisked with onions, cherry tomatoes, and other ingredients, baked to perfection, perfect for quick and delicious brunch

Baked eggs

Lightly fried potatoes topped with boiled eggs and crispy caramelized onions, finished with egg yolks on top

Egg Chou Chou

Eggs scrambled with mild spices and paired with chicken sausages, this easy breakfast option is perfect for a delicious start to the morning

Scrambled eggs with Chicken sausages

A spicy Indian omelet is made with eggs, flavorful spices, onions, and tomatoes, and is a favorite for all egg lovers

Masala Omelet

Bread topped with blanched spinach, smoked salmon, a poached egg, Hollandaise sauce, finished with a pinch of paprika

Egg Benedict

An easy Parsi breakfast prepared with grated potatoes is deep-fried and topped with half-fried eggs

Sali Par Edu

Slices of bread coated in a batter of egg and spices, along with a generous amount of cheese, is one of the tasty breakfast options

Masala cheese French toast

Spicy, flavorful scrambled eggs, known as egg bhurji taste best with parathas, and are a favorite among egg lovers

Egg Bhurji

