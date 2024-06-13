Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JUNE 13, 2024
10 Finger-licking Egg Breakfast Recipes
This quick and easy dish- Parathas stuffed with eggs and fried to perfection is a popular street food to enjoy
Mughlai Paratha
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
A traditional Parsi dish is something made with scrambled eggs and mixed with spices and served with bread, buns, or pav
Parsi eggs
Eggs whisked with onions, cherry tomatoes, and other ingredients, baked to perfection, perfect for quick and delicious brunch
Image source- Freepik
Baked eggs
Lightly fried potatoes topped with boiled eggs and crispy caramelized onions, finished with egg yolks on top
Image source- Freepik
Egg Chou Chou
Eggs scrambled with mild spices and paired with chicken sausages, this easy breakfast option is perfect for a delicious start to the morning
Image source- Freepik
Scrambled eggs with Chicken sausages
A spicy Indian omelet is made with eggs, flavorful spices, onions, and tomatoes, and is a favorite for all egg lovers
Image source- Freepik
Masala Omelet
Bread topped with blanched spinach, smoked salmon, a poached egg, Hollandaise sauce, finished with a pinch of paprika
Egg Benedict
Image source- Freepik
An easy Parsi breakfast prepared with grated potatoes is deep-fried and topped with half-fried eggs
Sali Par Edu
Image source- Freepik
Slices of bread coated in a batter of egg and spices, along with a generous amount of cheese, is one of the tasty breakfast options
Masala cheese French toast
Image source- Freepik
Spicy, flavorful scrambled eggs, known as egg bhurji taste best with parathas, and are a favorite among egg lovers
Egg Bhurji
Image source- Freepik
