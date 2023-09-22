Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 22, 2023
10 First Date Ideas
Taking a walk together is the best way to keep the conversation going as you might pass some interesting things on the path. Besides, while moving your body the feel-good hormones get activated
Take a walk
Image - Pexels
Eating with your beau miles away from hazardous city life in the lap of nature sounds extremely romantic
Have a picnic
Image - Pexels
Cooking together on first dates helps a lot to understand your date's linking. Put on your cooking apron and delight in the fruits of your labor
Cook together
Image - Pexels
Parks are considered the most classic and ideal date spot. So, grab an ice cream and get lost in each other's eyes
Go to a park
Image - Pexels
There isn't any replacement for a classic candlelight dinner. It's an incredibly romantic way to make your beau feel special
Candle light dinner
Image - Pexels
A movie date is ideal for understanding each other's personality and at the same time helps you open up to each other. So grab a popcorn tub and pick your favorite
Watch Movie
Image - Pexels
Concerts are the most fun way to get close to each other. Thus don't hesitate indulging in some amazing tunes with your beau
Go to Concerts
Image - Pexels
Getting a sip of coffee while looking into each other's eyes sounds like an amazing first date idea
Visit a Cafe
Image - Pexels
Beaches are regarded as the most romantic and ravishing places to go on a first date
Go to Beach
Image - Pexels
A little friendly rivalry is the best way to break the ice in the first meeting
Play board games
Image - Pexels
