 Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023

10 First Date Ideas

Taking a walk together is the best way to keep the conversation going as you might pass some interesting things on the path. Besides, while moving your body the feel-good hormones get activated

Take a walk

Image - Pexels 

Eating with your beau miles away from hazardous city life in the lap of nature sounds extremely romantic

Have a picnic

Image - Pexels 

Cooking together on first dates helps a lot to understand your date's linking. Put on your cooking apron and delight in the fruits of your labor 

Cook together

Image - Pexels 

Parks are considered the most classic and ideal date spot. So, grab an ice cream and get lost in each other's eyes 

Go to a park 

Image - Pexels 

There isn't any replacement for a classic candlelight dinner. It's an incredibly romantic way to make your beau feel special 

Candle light dinner 

Image - Pexels 

A movie date is ideal for understanding each other's personality and at the same time helps you open up to each other. So grab a popcorn tub and pick your favorite 

Watch Movie 

Image - Pexels 

Concerts are the most fun way to get close to each other. Thus don't hesitate indulging in some amazing tunes with your beau

Go to Concerts

Image - Pexels 

Getting a sip of coffee while looking into each other's eyes sounds like an amazing first date idea

Visit a Cafe

Image - Pexels 

Beaches are regarded as the most romantic and ravishing places to go on a first date

Go to Beach

Image - Pexels 

A little friendly rivalry is the best way to break the ice in the first meeting 

Play board games

Image - Pexels 

