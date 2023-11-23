Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 23, 2023
10 fitness captions for Instagram
Lifting weights and getting dates
#1
Train insane or remain the same
#2
Make your body the sexiest outfit you own
#3
Eat clean. Train Mean. Get Lean
#4
Keep your squats low and your standards high
#5
The only limit is the one you set for yourself
#6
Fitness is not a hobby; it’s a lifestyle
#7
Embrace the pain and enjoy the gain
#8
Hustle for that muscle
#9
The pain you feel today will be the strength you feel tomorrow
#10
