Nov 15, 2021
10 Fitness tips by Shilpa Shetty
Author: Akshat Sundrani
Shilpa Shetty begins her day with yoga, which she says enhances her balance and focus. She shared this picture, captioning, ‘Now, I am all set for whatever the day has to offer.’(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Morning workout
The actress practises Pranayam on a daily basis and feels that focusing on the breath helps one to be calm and maintain a healthy mind
Breathe(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
According to the actress, one should utilise their precious time by exercising at least four times a week for a healthier immune system
Make fitness a priority(Image:Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Stretching
Shilpa Shetty believes that stretching and flexing muscles is essential. She penned the significance of Janu Sirshasana, describing its various benefits(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
She believes that breakfast is one of the most crucial meals of the day and that skipping it is detrimental to your overall health
Breakfast(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty believes that eating organic food is the best way to get the most nutrients. She promotes home gardening of veggies and fruits. She also desires to own a farm
Go organic(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
The actress has reduced her sugar intake since she feels it is very addictive and harmful to her health. She stated that natural sweeteners such as jaggery can be taken as an alternative
Avoid refined sugar(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
According to her, reading labels while purchasing food from a supermarket should be encouraged since it provides a clear image of the quantity of nutrients that are being consumed
Reading labels(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
According to the actress, one should be very consciousof what she/he consumes and in what quantities. Mindful Eating with awareness is one of the most important aspects of fitness
Eating with Awareness(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
While she is committed to eating a well-balanced diet, she also feels that cheat meals are acceptable at times. She counts Sunday as her cheat meal day, eating anything she wants
Cheat meal(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
