MAY 05, 2024

10 Flatbread Varieties Around The Globe 

A popular flatbread from South Asia, and is a tantalizing side dish for rich curry recipes 

Naan

A staple in Indian cuisine, made from whole wheat flour and often served with curries or vegetables

Roti/Chapati

Tortilla

A staple in Mexican cuisine, made from either corn or wheat flour, used in dishes like tacos, quesadillas, and enchiladas

Pita is a Middle Eastern flatbread known for its pocket-like shape, used generally for sandwiches 

Pita

 A thin, soft flatbread from Armenia, often used for wraps or as a side dish; it’s soft and tasty

Lavash

An Italian flatbread known for its dimpled surface and often topped with olive oil, herbs, and other ingredients

Focaccia

A sourdough flatbread is typically used as a base for stews and other dishes

Injera

Arepa

 A traditional flatbread from Colombia made from cornmeal and often filled with cheese, meat, or other ingredients

Sangak

A Persian flatbread baked on pebbles, known for its elongated shape and unique surface

It is a major part of Jewish cuisine, especially eaten during the traditional festival of Passover 

Matzo

