Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 05, 2024
10 Flatbread Varieties Around The Globe
A popular flatbread from South Asia, and is a tantalizing side dish for rich curry recipes
Naan
A staple in Indian cuisine, made from whole wheat flour and often served with curries or vegetables
Roti/Chapati
Tortilla
A staple in Mexican cuisine, made from either corn or wheat flour, used in dishes like tacos, quesadillas, and enchiladas
Pita is a Middle Eastern flatbread known for its pocket-like shape, used generally for sandwiches
Pita
A thin, soft flatbread from Armenia, often used for wraps or as a side dish; it’s soft and tasty
Lavash
An Italian flatbread known for its dimpled surface and often topped with olive oil, herbs, and other ingredients
Focaccia
A sourdough flatbread is typically used as a base for stews and other dishes
Injera
Arepa
A traditional flatbread from Colombia made from cornmeal and often filled with cheese, meat, or other ingredients
Sangak
A Persian flatbread baked on pebbles, known for its elongated shape and unique surface
It is a major part of Jewish cuisine, especially eaten during the traditional festival of Passover
Matzo
