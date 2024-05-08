Heading 3

may 08, 2024

10 Flavorful South Indian Chutney Recipes

A classic; made with grated coconut, green chilies, and ginger, and tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and dried red chilies that add a palatable taste to it 

Coconut Chutney

Image Source: Freepik

Tangy, zesty, and spicy chutney made with ripe tomatoes, onions, garlic, and red chilies

Tomato Chutney

Image Source: Freepik

Refreshing chutney made with fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies, and a hint of lemon juice; often served with fried items such as Vada 

Mint Chutney

Image Source: Freepik

A classic chutney made with fresh coriander leaves, green chilies, ginger, and a touch of tamarind for much-needed tanginess

Coriander Chutney

Image Source: Freepik

It’s a rich and nutty chutney made with roasted peanuts, garlic, red chilies, and a tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves; it has a vibrant hue and a creamy taste

Image Source: Freepik

Peanut Chutney

Spicy and aromatic chutney made with fresh ginger, garlic, red chilies, jaggery, and tamarind pulp; it will offer a burst of sweet and savory flavors in your mouth

Ginger Chutney

Image Source: Freepik

Sweet and tangy chutney made with caramelized onions, tomatoes, garlic, and red chilies; it has a slightly sweet taste to it

Onion Chutney

Image Source: Freepik

A Fragrant chutney made with fresh curry leaves, green chilies, and a tempering of mustard seeds and urad dal; tastes toothsome

Curry Leaves Chutney

Image Source: Freepik

Sesame Chutney

Image Source: Freepik

A nutty and earthy chutney made with roasted sesame seeds, coconut, green chilies, and a dash of jaggery for sweetness; it complements spicy dishes really well

Heard for the first time, right? It’s a sweet and mildly spicy chutney made with roasted red bell peppers, onions, garlic, and dried red chilies

Red Bell Pepper Chutney

Image Source: Freepik

