Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
may 08, 2024
10 Flavorful South Indian Chutney Recipes
A classic; made with grated coconut, green chilies, and ginger, and tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and dried red chilies that add a palatable taste to it
Coconut Chutney
Image Source: Freepik
Tangy, zesty, and spicy chutney made with ripe tomatoes, onions, garlic, and red chilies
Tomato Chutney
Image Source: Freepik
Refreshing chutney made with fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies, and a hint of lemon juice; often served with fried items such as Vada
Mint Chutney
Image Source: Freepik
A classic chutney made with fresh coriander leaves, green chilies, ginger, and a touch of tamarind for much-needed tanginess
Coriander Chutney
Image Source: Freepik
It’s a rich and nutty chutney made with roasted peanuts, garlic, red chilies, and a tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves; it has a vibrant hue and a creamy taste
Image Source: Freepik
Peanut Chutney
Spicy and aromatic chutney made with fresh ginger, garlic, red chilies, jaggery, and tamarind pulp; it will offer a burst of sweet and savory flavors in your mouth
Ginger Chutney
Image Source: Freepik
Sweet and tangy chutney made with caramelized onions, tomatoes, garlic, and red chilies; it has a slightly sweet taste to it
Onion Chutney
Image Source: Freepik
A Fragrant chutney made with fresh curry leaves, green chilies, and a tempering of mustard seeds and urad dal; tastes toothsome
Curry Leaves Chutney
Image Source: Freepik
Sesame Chutney
Image Source: Freepik
A nutty and earthy chutney made with roasted sesame seeds, coconut, green chilies, and a dash of jaggery for sweetness; it complements spicy dishes really well
Heard for the first time, right? It’s a sweet and mildly spicy chutney made with roasted red bell peppers, onions, garlic, and dried red chilies
Red Bell Pepper Chutney
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.