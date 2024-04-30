Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 30, 2024
10 Flavorsome Kashmiri recipes
Take a bunch of cleaned palak and rinse them in hot water with some vinegar and salt
Mutton Rogan Josh
Try this most satisfactory yogurt-based lamb curry made with mawal flowers, onion paste, black and green cardamoms, and dry mint leaves
Yogurt Lamb Curry
Paneer Chaman
Indulge in this traditional Kashmiri dish, perfect for all paneer lovers is cooked in milk till it turns tender and brown
Enjoy the Kashmiri Saag on a cold winter night prepared in mustard oil, and tastes best with makki di roti
Kashmiri Saag
The favorite and common side dish, Khatte Baingan is golden fried aubergines dipped in spicy gravy
Khatte Baingan
Savor the Kashmiri taste in this satisfying meal option- Dum Aloo, fried potatoes mixed with spices and yogurt
Dum Aloo
Prepare this healthy and wholesome meal with Haak Leaves that look similar to spinach mixed with spices, and mustard oil
Haak
Nadroo Yakhni
Try this popular yogurt-based Kashmiri curry, made crunchy with lotus stem, and mixed with bay leaves, curd, and cardamom ginger
Chicken Pulao
Experience the perfect burst of flavors with Chicken Pulao infused with aromatic spices, Kashmiri chilies, ghee, and pieces of chicken
The dish prepared with chicken, rice, and loads of Indian spices, is an ideal option for a wholesome meal
Kashmiri Yakhni Pulao
