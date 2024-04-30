Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 30, 2024

10 Flavorsome Kashmiri recipes

Take a bunch of cleaned palak and rinse them in hot water with some vinegar and salt

Mutton Rogan Josh

Try this most satisfactory yogurt-based lamb curry made with mawal flowers, onion paste, black and green cardamoms, and dry mint leaves

Yogurt Lamb Curry

Paneer Chaman

Indulge in this traditional Kashmiri dish, perfect for all paneer lovers is cooked in milk till it turns tender and brown 

Enjoy the Kashmiri Saag on a cold winter night prepared in mustard oil, and tastes best with makki di roti

Kashmiri Saag

The favorite and common side dish, Khatte Baingan is golden fried aubergines dipped in spicy gravy

Khatte Baingan

Savor the Kashmiri taste in this satisfying meal option- Dum Aloo, fried potatoes mixed with spices and yogurt

Dum Aloo

Prepare this healthy and wholesome meal with Haak Leaves that look similar to spinach mixed with spices, and mustard oil

Haak

Nadroo Yakhni

Try this popular yogurt-based Kashmiri curry, made crunchy with lotus stem, and mixed with bay leaves, curd, and cardamom ginger

Chicken Pulao

Experience the perfect burst of flavors with Chicken Pulao infused with aromatic spices, Kashmiri chilies, ghee, and pieces of chicken

The dish prepared with chicken, rice, and loads of Indian spices, is an ideal option for a wholesome meal

Kashmiri Yakhni Pulao

