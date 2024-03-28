Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 28, 2024

10 flirty good night texts for your crush

I can't stop thinking about you even when I'm about to sleep. Goodnight, my love

#1

You make my heart skip a beat every time I think about you. Have a goodnight

#2

I want to cuddle with you all night long. Goodnight, handsome 

#3

You are my favorite person to talk to before bed. Sweet dreams, my love

#4

I love the way you make me feel, even from a distance. Goodnight, my sweet temptation 

#5

You're the only one who can make me feel complete. Goodnight, my everything 

#6

I'm going to be dreaming of you all night long. Can't wait to see you again tomorrow 

#7

You're the last thing on my mind before I go to sleep and the first thing on my mind when I wake up. Sweet dreams, cutie 

#8

#9

I can't help but crave your touch all night long. Sweet dreams, my irresistible man

The thought of you is keeping me up all night. Sweet dreams, sexy 

#10

