Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
March 28, 2024
10 flirty good night texts for your crush
I can't stop thinking about you even when I'm about to sleep. Goodnight, my love
#1
Image Source: Pexels
You make my heart skip a beat every time I think about you. Have a goodnight
#2
Image Source: Pexels
I want to cuddle with you all night long. Goodnight, handsome
#3
Image Source: Pexels
You are my favorite person to talk to before bed. Sweet dreams, my love
#4
Image Source: Pexels
I love the way you make me feel, even from a distance. Goodnight, my sweet temptation
Image Source: Pexels
#5
You're the only one who can make me feel complete. Goodnight, my everything
#6
Image Source: Pexels
I'm going to be dreaming of you all night long. Can't wait to see you again tomorrow
#7
Image Source: Pexels
You're the last thing on my mind before I go to sleep and the first thing on my mind when I wake up. Sweet dreams, cutie
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
I can't help but crave your touch all night long. Sweet dreams, my irresistible man
The thought of you is keeping me up all night. Sweet dreams, sexy
#10
Image Source: Pexels
