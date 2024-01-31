Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 31, 2024
10 flirty Knock Knock jokes
Knock knock. Who's there?
Lettuce. Lettuce who?
Lettuce go on a date and make some memories together!
#1
Image: freepik
Knock knock. Who's there? Honeydew. Honeydew who?
Honeydew you want to go out with me?
#2
Image: freepik
Knock knock. Who's there? Amour. Amour who?
Amour than happy to have met you!
#3
Image: freepik
Knock knock. Who's there? Cupid. Cupid who?
Cupid called. He wants his arrow back because I've fallen for you!
#4
Image: freepik
Knock knock. Who's there? Apple. Apple who?
Apple-ogize for taking up your time, but can I take you out?
#5
Image: freepik
Knock knock. Who's there? Cuddle. Cuddle who?
Cuddle me close, and let's have a fantastic time!
#6
Image: freepik
Knock knock. Who's there? Prince. Prince who?
Prince Charming might be a fairy tale, but you're my real-life prince!
#7
Image: freepik
Knock, knock. Who’s there? Abby. Abby who?
Abby Valentine’s Day!
#8
Image: freepik
Knock, knock. Who’s there? Police. Police who?
Police tell me I’m your type!
#9
Image: freepik
Knock, knock. Who’s there? Cheese. Cheese who?
Cheese a cute girl!
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.