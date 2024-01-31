Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 31, 2024

10 flirty Knock Knock jokes

Knock knock. Who's there?
 Lettuce. Lettuce who?
Lettuce go on a date and make some memories together!

#1

Image: freepik

Knock knock. Who's there? Honeydew. Honeydew who?
Honeydew you want to go out with me?

#2

Image: freepik

Knock knock. Who's there? Amour. Amour who?
Amour than happy to have met you!

#3

Image: freepik

Knock knock. Who's there? Cupid. Cupid who?
Cupid called. He wants his arrow back because I've fallen for you!

#4

Image: freepik

 Knock knock. Who's there? Apple. Apple who?
Apple-ogize for taking up your time, but can I take you out?

#5

Image: freepik

Knock knock. Who's there? Cuddle. Cuddle who?
Cuddle me close, and let's have a fantastic time!

#6

Image: freepik

Knock knock. Who's there? Prince. Prince who?
Prince Charming might be a fairy tale, but you're my real-life prince!

#7

Image: freepik

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Abby. Abby who?
Abby Valentine’s Day!

#8

Image: freepik

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Police. Police who?
Police tell me I’m your type!

#9

Image: freepik

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Cheese. Cheese who?
Cheese a cute girl!

#10

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here