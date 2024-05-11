Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY 11, 2024

10 Floral Fragrances That Will Win You Over

The classic romantic option, roses have a sweet and floral fragrance with hints of spice and fruitiness that will enchant you with its subtle essence

 Roses

Images: pixabay

Jasmines have a rich, sweet, and exotic aroma that is often described as intoxicating and floral with a slightly fruity undertone; it will indeed soothe your senses! 

 Jasmine

Images: pixabay

Lavender has a calming and soothing fragrance with herbal and floral notes; it has the power to transport you into bliss instantly

Lavender

Images: pixabay

Gardenias have a strong and creamy fragrance; very reminiscent of tropical gardens

 Gardenias

Images: pixabay

Lilacs have a fresh, sweet, and delicate scent with hints of floral and green notes, evoking the essence of springs

Lilacs

Images: pixabay

Hyacinths have a powerful fragrance with floral and spicy notes, ideal for people who are fans of strong scents

Image : pixabay

Hyacinths

Freesias have a very light yet fresh slightly citrusy fragrance; it can upgrade your mood instantly

Freesias

Image : pixabay

Lilies have a delicate and enchanting fragrance that has a classy and elegant vibe to it

 Lilies

Image : pixabay

Peonies

Image : pixabay

Peonies have a romantic and feminine fragrance with a sweet and floral aroma that will captivate you

Sweet peas have a soft, sweet, earthy, and delicate fragrance; the scent resembles the smell of freshly cut grass

 Sweet Peas

Image : pixabay

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here