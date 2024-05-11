Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 11, 2024
10 Floral Fragrances That Will Win You Over
The classic romantic option, roses have a sweet and floral fragrance with hints of spice and fruitiness that will enchant you with its subtle essence
Roses
Images: pixabay
Jasmines have a rich, sweet, and exotic aroma that is often described as intoxicating and floral with a slightly fruity undertone; it will indeed soothe your senses!
Jasmine
Images: pixabay
Lavender has a calming and soothing fragrance with herbal and floral notes; it has the power to transport you into bliss instantly
Lavender
Images: pixabay
Gardenias have a strong and creamy fragrance; very reminiscent of tropical gardens
Gardenias
Images: pixabay
Lilacs have a fresh, sweet, and delicate scent with hints of floral and green notes, evoking the essence of springs
Lilacs
Images: pixabay
Hyacinths have a powerful fragrance with floral and spicy notes, ideal for people who are fans of strong scents
Image : pixabay
Hyacinths
Freesias have a very light yet fresh slightly citrusy fragrance; it can upgrade your mood instantly
Freesias
Image : pixabay
Lilies have a delicate and enchanting fragrance that has a classy and elegant vibe to it
Lilies
Image : pixabay
Peonies
Image : pixabay
Peonies have a romantic and feminine fragrance with a sweet and floral aroma that will captivate you
Sweet peas have a soft, sweet, earthy, and delicate fragrance; the scent resembles the smell of freshly cut grass
Sweet Peas
Image : pixabay
