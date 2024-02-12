Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
10 Flowers to gift on Valentine's
The classic symbol of love and passion, red roses are a timeless choice for Valentine's Day
Red Roses
Image: Pexels
These symbolize gratitude, admiration, and affection, making them a lovely option to express your feelings on Valentine's Day
Pink Carnations
Image: Pexels
With their elegant appearance and variety of colors, tulips perfectly represent love and cheerfulness, making them a charming choice for the occasion
Tulips
Image: Pexels
Exotic and alluring, orchids symbolize love, luxury, and beauty, making them a sophisticated gift for Valentine's Day
Orchids
Image: Pexels
Radiating happiness and warmth, sunflowers symbolize adoration and loyalty, making them a delightful choice to brighten your loved one's day
Sunflowers
Image: Pexels
Elegant and fragrant, lilies symbolize devotion and purity, making them a meaningful gift to express your love on Valentine's Day
Lilies
Image: Pexels
Vibrant and cheerful, gerbera daisies symbolize innocence and happiness, making them a perfect choice for Valentine's Day
Gerbera Daisies
Image: Pexels
With its calming fragrance and soothing color, lavender symbolizes devotion and serenity, making it a thoughtful gift for Valentine's Day
Lavender
Image: Pexels
Romantic and lush, peonies symbolize prosperity and romance, making them a luxurious choice to convey your affection on Valentine's Day
Peonies
Image: Pexels
Elegant and graceful, calla lilies symbolize purity and passion, making them a sophisticated and symbolic gift for Valentine's Day
Calla Lilies
Image: Pexels
