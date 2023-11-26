Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 26, 2023
10 flowers you can eat
Vibrant and peppery, nasturtiums bring a burst of color to salads and appetizers, offering both beauty and a delightful hint of spice to your dishes
Nasturtiums
Image Source: Pexels
Known for its fragrant aroma, lavender adds a subtle floral note to desserts, teas, and even savory dishes, infusing a touch of sophistication into your culinary creations
Lavender
Image Source: Pexels
With a subtle sweetness, daylilies are not only visually striking but also edible. Use the petals in salads, stir-fries, or as a unique garnish for desserts
Daylily
Image Source: Pexels
Elegant and fragrant, rose petals are a classic choice for culinary use. Infuse them into syrups, create delicate rosewater treats, or sprinkle them over desserts for a romantic touch
Rose Petals
Image Source: Pexels
Known for its vibrant color, hibiscus flowers lend a tangy and slightly citrusy flavor. Use them to make teas, syrups, or incorporate them into jams and jellies
Hibiscus
Image Source: Pexels
Renowned for its calming properties, chamomile flowers can be used to brew a soothing tea or incorporated into desserts, imparting a gentle, apple-like flavor
Chamomile
Image Source: Pexels
Delicate violet flowers are not just visually appealing but also boast a sweet, floral taste. Garnish salads, desserts, or even ice cubes with these charming blooms
Violet
Image Source: Pexels
Embrace the versatility of dandelion flowers by using them in salads, fritters, or infusing them into syrups. Their mild honey-like flavor adds a unique twist to dishes
Dandelion
Image Source: Pexels
With its vibrant blue blossoms, borage flowers have a mild cucumber taste. Sprinkle them over salads or freeze them into ice cubes for a refreshing addition to beverages
Borage
Image Source: Pexels
Marigold petals, vibrant in color and slightly peppery in flavor, can be used to enhance both sweet and savory dishes, adding a touch of warmth to your culinary creations
Marigold
Image Source: Pexels
