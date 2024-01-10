Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

January 10, 2024

10 food items for a balanced diet

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Incorporating these into your meals supports healthy digestion and boosts your immune system

Leafy Greens

Image: Pexels

Opt for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats. These grains are packed with fiber, promoting digestive health, and providing sustained energy throughout the day

Whole Grains

Image: Pexels

Include sources of lean protein such as chicken, turkey, tofu, or legumes. Protein is crucial for muscle repair, immune function, and maintaining a healthy weight

Lean Proteins

Image: Pexels

Opt for dark chocolate with high cocoa content for a sweet treat that also offers antioxidants. Consumed in moderation, dark chocolate can contribute to heart health and elevate your mood

Dark Chocolate

Image: Pexels

Avocado, nuts, and olive oil provide essential fats that support brain health and contribute to overall cardiovascular well-being. Practice moderation for a balanced approach

Image: Pexels

Healthy Fats

Incorporate a rainbow of fruits such as berries, apples, and citrus fruits. These are rich in vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, offering a sweet and nutritious alternative

Fruits

Image: Pexels

Dairy products or fortified alternatives like almond or soy milk contribute to bone health with their calcium content and provide essential nutrients like vitamin D

Low-Fat Dairy or Dairy Alternatives

Image: Pexels

Salmon, mackerel, or trout are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids. These promote heart health, support brain function, and offer anti-inflammatory benefits

Fatty Fish

Image: Pexels

Greek Yogurt 

Image: Pexels

Rich in probiotics and protein, Greek yogurt aids in digestion and helps maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Choose plain, unsweetened varieties for a lower sugar intake

Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are excellent plant-based protein sources. They also provide fiber, aiding in digestion and contributing to a feeling of fullness

Beans and Legumes

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here