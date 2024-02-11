Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

10 food items for glass skin

 Rich in healthy fats and vitamins for nourished, glowing skin

Avocado

 Packed with omega-3 fatty acids to keep skin hydrated and supple

Salmon

Blueberries

 Antioxidant-rich berries for combating free radicals and promoting youthful skin

Loaded with vitamins and minerals to support skin health and radiance

Spinach

High in vitamin E and antioxidants to protect skin from damage and maintain elasticity

Almonds

 Source of beta-carotene, promoting cell turnover and a radiant complexion

Sweet potatoes

Contain lycopene, aiding in sun protection and maintaining skin's natural glow

Tomatoes

Nutrient-dense leafy green for detoxifying and rejuvenating the skin

Kale

Antioxidant-packed beverage to reduce inflammation and promote clear skin.

Green tea

 Probiotic-rich for gut health, which reflects in clearer, smoother skin

Greek yogurt

