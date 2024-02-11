Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
10 food items for glass skin
Rich in healthy fats and vitamins for nourished, glowing skin
Avocado
Packed with omega-3 fatty acids to keep skin hydrated and supple
Salmon
Blueberries
Antioxidant-rich berries for combating free radicals and promoting youthful skin
Loaded with vitamins and minerals to support skin health and radiance
Spinach
High in vitamin E and antioxidants to protect skin from damage and maintain elasticity
Almonds
Source of beta-carotene, promoting cell turnover and a radiant complexion
Sweet potatoes
Contain lycopene, aiding in sun protection and maintaining skin's natural glow
Tomatoes
Nutrient-dense leafy green for detoxifying and rejuvenating the skin
Kale
Antioxidant-packed beverage to reduce inflammation and promote clear skin.
Green tea
Probiotic-rich for gut health, which reflects in clearer, smoother skin
Greek yogurt
