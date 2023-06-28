Heading 3

JUNE 28, 2023

10 food items to avoid for dinner & why

Avoid having ready to eat food meals or noodles at night as they have several added preservatives which are unhealthy

Instant foods

Avoid having fried food as they are loaded with fats and take time for digestion 

Fried Food

Consumption of alcohol increases liver and kidney problems and excess consumption may cause cancer. Prefer having a moderate amount or avoid it

Alcohol

Avoid consuming foods containing starch as they lead to weight gain and affect blood sugar levels

Starch

Carbonated Drinks

Drinking soda, or energy drinks have processed sugar and high chances of obesity so better to avoid it

Chocolate

Since chocolate has some amount of caffeine it keeps you active and hamper the sleep cycle

Spicy food is delicious but consuming it at dinner can lead to acidity or indigestion

Spicy Food

Foods with excessive salt are very unhealthy and can cause indigestion

Salty food

Carbs

Foods with carbohydrates like pizza and paste should not be consumed as they cause weight gain

The dinner should contain greens and be light which is easy to digest

Advice

