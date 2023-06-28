Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 28, 2023
10 food items to avoid for dinner & why
Avoid having ready to eat food meals or noodles at night as they have several added preservatives which are unhealthy
Instant foods
Image: Pexels
Avoid having fried food as they are loaded with fats and take time for digestion
Image: Pexels
Fried Food
Consumption of alcohol increases liver and kidney problems and excess consumption may cause cancer. Prefer having a moderate amount or avoid it
Alcohol
Image: Pexels
Avoid consuming foods containing starch as they lead to weight gain and affect blood sugar levels
Starch
Image: Pexels
Carbonated Drinks
Image: Pexels
Drinking soda, or energy drinks have processed sugar and high chances of obesity so better to avoid it
Image: Pexels
Chocolate
Since chocolate has some amount of caffeine it keeps you active and hamper the sleep cycle
Spicy food is delicious but consuming it at dinner can lead to acidity or indigestion
Spicy Food
Image: Pexels
Foods with excessive salt are very unhealthy and can cause indigestion
Salty food
Image: Pexels
Carbs
Image: Pexels
Foods with carbohydrates like pizza and paste should not be consumed as they cause weight gain
Image: Pexels
The dinner should contain greens and be light which is easy to digest
Advice
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.