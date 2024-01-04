Heading 3
January 04, 2024
10 food items to carry while traveling
Dried fruits such as dates, apricots, and cranberries are delicious and easy to carry. Moreover, they're known for being high in fiber and natural sugars
Dried Fruits
Image Source: Pexels
Be it nuts like almonds, cashews, peanuts, or seeds like sunflower and pumpkin seeds are all easy to carry and rich in protein and fiber
Roasted Nuts & Seeds
Image Source: Pexels
Cereal is simple because it comes in convenient little cups, making it an excellent healthy travel snack
Grain Cereal
Image Source: Pexels
Carry some light and airy popcorn to satisfy your cravings on the trip
Popcorn
Image Source: Pexels
Banana chips are delicious for our taste buds and a great snack to take on your trip
Image Source: Pexels
Banana Chips
Homemade cheese crackers are delicious and an excellent snack to take on a trip
Homemade Cookies
Image Source: Pexels
Pick some fresh fruits of your choice and bring them with you on your journey
Fresh Fruits
Image Source: Pexels
You can also carry some amount of home cooked food which you can eat on the very first day of your trip
Home Cooked Food
Image Source: Pexels
Instant Noodles
Image Source: Pexels
Carry some packets of instant noodles, which can be prepared easily with hot water
You can carry some homemade sweets on your journey. It will be heaven if you're a dessert lover
Homemade Sweets
Image Source: Pexels
