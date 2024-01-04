Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

January 04, 2024

10 food items to carry while traveling 

Dried fruits such as dates, apricots, and cranberries are delicious and easy to carry. Moreover, they're known for being high in fiber and natural sugars

Dried Fruits

Be it nuts like almonds, cashews, peanuts, or seeds like sunflower and pumpkin seeds are all easy to carry and rich in protein and fiber 

Roasted Nuts & Seeds 

Cereal is simple because it comes in convenient little cups, making it an excellent healthy travel snack

Grain Cereal

Carry some light and airy popcorn to satisfy your cravings on the trip

Popcorn

Banana chips are delicious for our taste buds and a great snack to take on your trip 

Banana Chips

Homemade cheese crackers are delicious and an excellent snack to take on a trip

Homemade Cookies

Pick some fresh fruits of your choice and bring them with you on your journey

Fresh Fruits 

You can also carry some amount of home cooked food which you can eat on the very first day of your trip

Home Cooked Food

Instant Noodles

Carry some packets of instant noodles, which can be prepared easily with hot water

You can carry some homemade sweets on your journey. It will be heaven if you're a dessert lover 

Homemade Sweets

