Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
March 07, 2024
10 food items to try in Kurukshetra
A yogurt-based curry served with rice, often accompanied by pakoras (fritters)
Kadhi Chawal
Image Source: Pexels
Flaky, stuffed flatbreads usually served with yogurt, pickles, and sometimes butter
Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
Chole Bhature
Image Source: Pexels
Spicy chickpea curry served with deep-fried bread known as bhature
A refreshing yogurt-based drink, sometimes flavored with fruit or spices
Lassi
Image Source: Pexels
A sweet, creamy dessert made from condensed milk, sugar, and nuts
Rabri
Image Source: Pexels
Deep-fried, spicy snacks filled with lentils or potatoes, often served with chutney
Kachori
Image Source: Pexels
Triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, or lentils, typically served with chutney
Samosa
Image Source: Pexels
Red kidney bean curry served with rice, a comforting and popular meal
Rajma Chawal
Image Source: Pexels
Spiced mashed potato patties, deep-fried until crispy, and served with chutney and yogurt
Aloo Tikki
Image Source: Pexels
These dishes are commonly found in eateries across Kurukshetra and are loved by locals and visitors alike
Image Source: Pexels
