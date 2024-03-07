Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

March 07, 2024

10 food items to try in Kurukshetra

A yogurt-based curry served with rice, often accompanied by pakoras (fritters)

Kadhi Chawal

Image Source: Pexels

Flaky, stuffed flatbreads usually served with yogurt, pickles, and sometimes butter

Paratha

Image Source: Pexels

Chole Bhature

Image Source: Pexels

Spicy chickpea curry served with deep-fried bread known as bhature

A refreshing yogurt-based drink, sometimes flavored with fruit or spices

Lassi

Image Source: Pexels

A sweet, creamy dessert made from condensed milk, sugar, and nuts

Rabri

Image Source: Pexels

Deep-fried, spicy snacks filled with lentils or potatoes, often served with chutney

Kachori

Image Source: Pexels

Triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, or lentils, typically served with chutney

Samosa

Image Source: Pexels

Red kidney bean curry served with rice, a comforting and popular meal

Rajma Chawal

Image Source: Pexels

Spiced mashed potato patties, deep-fried until crispy, and served with chutney and yogurt

Aloo Tikki

Image Source: Pexels

These dishes are commonly found in eateries across Kurukshetra and are loved by locals and visitors alike

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here