Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 19, 2023

10 food items to try in Lucknow

Tunday Kababi is synonymous with Lucknow's culinary heritage. Don't miss their melt-in-the-mouth Galouti Kebabs, flavored with aromatic spices

Tunday Kababi's Galouti Kebab

Image Source: Pexels 

Lucknow's biryani is a fragrant blend of rice, tender meat, and exotic spices. Try it at renowned places like Idris Biryani or Wahid Biryani.

Lucknawi Biryani

Image Source: Pexels 

A famous delicacy, Kakori Kebabs are known for their exquisite taste and are a must-try for any kebab lover

Kakori Kebab

Image Source: Pexels 

This unique chaat is served in a crispy potato basket, filled with a delightful mix of spices, chutneys, and potatoes

Basket Chaat at Royal Café

Image Source: Pixabay

Savor traditional Indian ice cream, kulfi, in a variety of flavors at Prakash Kulfi. The saffron and pistachio kulfi are especially popular

Kulfi at Prakash Kulfi

Image Source: Pixabay

Enjoy a hearty, aromatic serving of Rogan Josh, a classic Kashmiri dish, at Dastarkhwan, a renowned restaurant

Rogan Josh at Dastarkhwan

Image Source: Pexels 

Indulge in a delectable bowl of Nihari at Rahim's, a dish brimming with tender pieces of meat and a rich, flavorful broth

Nihari at Rahim's

Image Source: Pixabay

This sweet, saffron-infused bread pairs perfectly with kebabs. Try it at places like Sheermal Wali Gali

Sheermal

Image Source: Pexels 

A delightful street food, Nawabi Paratha is a stuffed, fried paratha filled with minced meat or lentils, served with chutney

Nawabi Paratha

Image Source: Pixabay

Try the famous Keema Samosa, a unique combination of flaky pastry and spicy minced meat, available at Sharma Ji Ki Samosa

Keema Samosa at Sharma Ji Ki Samosa

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here