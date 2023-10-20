Heading 3
OCTOBER 19, 2023
10 food items to try in Lucknow
Tunday Kababi is synonymous with Lucknow's culinary heritage. Don't miss their melt-in-the-mouth Galouti Kebabs, flavored with aromatic spices
Tunday Kababi's Galouti Kebab
Image Source: Pexels
Lucknow's biryani is a fragrant blend of rice, tender meat, and exotic spices. Try it at renowned places like Idris Biryani or Wahid Biryani.
Lucknawi Biryani
Image Source: Pexels
A famous delicacy, Kakori Kebabs are known for their exquisite taste and are a must-try for any kebab lover
Kakori Kebab
Image Source: Pexels
This unique chaat is served in a crispy potato basket, filled with a delightful mix of spices, chutneys, and potatoes
Basket Chaat at Royal Café
Image Source: Pixabay
Savor traditional Indian ice cream, kulfi, in a variety of flavors at Prakash Kulfi. The saffron and pistachio kulfi are especially popular
Kulfi at Prakash Kulfi
Image Source: Pixabay
Enjoy a hearty, aromatic serving of Rogan Josh, a classic Kashmiri dish, at Dastarkhwan, a renowned restaurant
Rogan Josh at Dastarkhwan
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in a delectable bowl of Nihari at Rahim's, a dish brimming with tender pieces of meat and a rich, flavorful broth
Nihari at Rahim's
Image Source: Pixabay
This sweet, saffron-infused bread pairs perfectly with kebabs. Try it at places like Sheermal Wali Gali
Sheermal
Image Source: Pexels
A delightful street food, Nawabi Paratha is a stuffed, fried paratha filled with minced meat or lentils, served with chutney
Nawabi Paratha
Image Source: Pixabay
Try the famous Keema Samosa, a unique combination of flaky pastry and spicy minced meat, available at Sharma Ji Ki Samosa
Keema Samosa at Sharma Ji Ki Samosa
Image Source: Pexels
