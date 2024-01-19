Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
January 19, 2024
10 food items your dog should never eat
Contains theobromine, which can be toxic to dogs and lead to various health issues
Chocolate
Images: Pexels
Can cause kidney failure in dogs, leading to severe health complications
Images: Pexels
Grapes and Raisins
Contains compounds that can damage a dog's red blood cells, leading to anemia
Onions and Garlic
Images: Pexels
Contains a substance called persin, which can be harmful to dogs and cause digestive issues
Avocado
Images: Pexels
Even small amounts can lead to alcohol poisoning, affecting a dog's liver and central nervous system
Alcohol
Images: Pexels
Found in coffee, tea, and certain sodas, caffeine can cause restlessness, rapid breathing, and even death in dogs
Caffeine
Images: Pexels
Commonly found in sugar-free gum and candy, xylitol can lead to insulin release, causing hypoglycemia in dogs
Xylitol (Artificial Sweetener)
Images: Pexels
Can splinter and cause choking, gastrointestinal blockages, or puncture the digestive tract
Bones from Fish, Poultry, or Cooked Meat
Images: Pexels
Nuts, especially Macadamia Nuts
Images: Pexels
Macadamia nuts can cause weakness, vomiting, and hyperthermia in dogs
Many dogs are lactose intolerant, and consumption of dairy products can lead to digestive issues such as diarrhea and upset stomach
Dairy Products
Images: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.