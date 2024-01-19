Heading 3

10 food items your dog should never eat

 Contains theobromine, which can be toxic to dogs and lead to various health issues

Chocolate

Can cause kidney failure in dogs, leading to severe health complications

Grapes and Raisins

Contains compounds that can damage a dog's red blood cells, leading to anemia

Onions and Garlic

Contains a substance called persin, which can be harmful to dogs and cause digestive issues

Avocado

Even small amounts can lead to alcohol poisoning, affecting a dog's liver and central nervous system

Alcohol

Found in coffee, tea, and certain sodas, caffeine can cause restlessness, rapid breathing, and even death in dogs

Caffeine

Commonly found in sugar-free gum and candy, xylitol can lead to insulin release, causing hypoglycemia in dogs

Xylitol (Artificial Sweetener)

Can splinter and cause choking, gastrointestinal blockages, or puncture the digestive tract

Bones from Fish, Poultry, or Cooked Meat

 Nuts, especially Macadamia Nuts

Macadamia nuts can cause weakness, vomiting, and hyperthermia in dogs

Many dogs are lactose intolerant, and consumption of dairy products can lead to digestive issues such as diarrhea and upset stomach

Dairy Products

