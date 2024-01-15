Heading 3

10 food not to miss in Indore

A traditional breakfast dish made with flattened rice, spices, and topped with sev and coriander

Poha

Image Source: Shutterstock

Don't miss the local savory snacks like Ratlami sev and aloo chiwda

Indori Namkeen

Image Source: Shutterstock

A delicious dish made from grated corn cooked with spices and milk, showcasing the region's culinary richness

Bhutte ka Kees

Image Source: Shutterstock

A popular fasting dish made with tapioca pearls, peanuts, and spices

Sabudana Khichdi

Image Source: Shutterstock

A unique Indori specialty consisting of steamed and then roasted wheat dough balls served with dal and ghee

Image Source: Shutterstock

Dal Bafla

Crispy and flavorful fritters made from soaked and ground moong dal, a popular street food snack 

Moong Bhajiya

Image Source: Shutterstock

Fried yam or sweet potato tossed with spices and served with tangy chutney

Garadu

Image Source: Shutterstock

A sweet treat made with flour and milk and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and rose water, a must-have dessert in Indore

Malpua

Image Source: Shutterstock

Jalebi

Image Source: Shutterstock

A sweet treat made by deep-frying pretzel-shaped batter and then soaking it in sugar syrup

Shikanji is a heavy drink that is somewhere between a rabri and a lassi, made with thick creamy milk

Shikanji

Image Source: Shutterstock

