Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 15, 2024
10 food not to miss in Indore
A traditional breakfast dish made with flattened rice, spices, and topped with sev and coriander
Poha
Image Source: Shutterstock
Don't miss the local savory snacks like Ratlami sev and aloo chiwda
Indori Namkeen
Image Source: Shutterstock
A delicious dish made from grated corn cooked with spices and milk, showcasing the region's culinary richness
Bhutte ka Kees
Image Source: Shutterstock
A popular fasting dish made with tapioca pearls, peanuts, and spices
Sabudana Khichdi
Image Source: Shutterstock
A unique Indori specialty consisting of steamed and then roasted wheat dough balls served with dal and ghee
Image Source: Shutterstock
Dal Bafla
Crispy and flavorful fritters made from soaked and ground moong dal, a popular street food snack
Moong Bhajiya
Image Source: Shutterstock
Fried yam or sweet potato tossed with spices and served with tangy chutney
Garadu
Image Source: Shutterstock
A sweet treat made with flour and milk and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and rose water, a must-have dessert in Indore
Malpua
Image Source: Shutterstock
Jalebi
Image Source: Shutterstock
A sweet treat made by deep-frying pretzel-shaped batter and then soaking it in sugar syrup
Shikanji is a heavy drink that is somewhere between a rabri and a lassi, made with thick creamy milk
Shikanji
Image Source: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.