JANUARY 06, 2024

10 food not to miss in Pune

A deep-fried snack made with tapioca pearls, potatoes, and spices

Sabudana Vada

Image Source: Shutterstock

A spicy curry made of sprouts, topped with farsan and served with pav

Misal Pav

Image Source: Shutterstock

A crispy, spicy snack made of gram flour and spices, perfect for munching on the go

Bakarwadi

Image Source: Shutterstock

A refreshing and indulgent mango milkshake topped with ice cream, nuts, and cherries

Mango Mastani

Image Source: Shutterstock

A traditional Maharashtrian dish made with gram flour (besan) curry and served with flatbread

Image Source: Shutterstock

Pithla Bhakri

Shrewsbury Biscuits

Image Source: Shutterstock

Multigrain flatbread, rich in flavors and usually served with curd

Thalipeeth

Image Source: Shutterstock

A sweet flatbread stuffed with a sweet lentil filling typically enjoyed during festivals

Puran Poli

Image Source: Shutterstock

Kanda Poha

Image Source: Shutterstock

Flattened rice cooked with spices, onions, mustard seeds, and topped with fresh coriander and lemon juice

A wholesome meal that includes a variety of vegetarian dishes served on a platter

Puneri Thali

Image Source: Shutterstock

