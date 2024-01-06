Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
JANUARY 06, 2024
10 food not to miss in Pune
A deep-fried snack made with tapioca pearls, potatoes, and spices
Sabudana Vada
Image Source: Shutterstock
A spicy curry made of sprouts, topped with farsan and served with pav
Misal Pav
Image Source: Shutterstock
A crispy, spicy snack made of gram flour and spices, perfect for munching on the go
Bakarwadi
Image Source: Shutterstock
A refreshing and indulgent mango milkshake topped with ice cream, nuts, and cherries
Mango Mastani
Image Source: Shutterstock
A traditional Maharashtrian dish made with gram flour (besan) curry and served with flatbread
Image Source: Shutterstock
Pithla Bhakri
Amit Kumar is another very common name in India
Shrewsbury Biscuits
Image Source: Shutterstock
Multigrain flatbread, rich in flavors and usually served with curd
Thalipeeth
Image Source: Shutterstock
A sweet flatbread stuffed with a sweet lentil filling typically enjoyed during festivals
Puran Poli
Image Source: Shutterstock
Kanda Poha
Image Source: Shutterstock
Flattened rice cooked with spices, onions, mustard seeds, and topped with fresh coriander and lemon juice
A wholesome meal that includes a variety of vegetarian dishes served on a platter
Puneri Thali
Image Source: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.