Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JANUARY 10, 2024
10 food not to miss in Surat
A popular street food made from steamed and spiced gram flour, topped with sev and chutneys
Locho
Image Source: Shutterstock
Khaman crumbled and garnished with sev and pomegranate
Surti Sev Khamani
Image Source: Shutterstock
A popular soft and spongy steamed cake made from fermented rice and chickpea flour
Khaman Dhokla
Image Source: Shutterstock
A flavorful mixed vegetable dish cooked with spices and served with fluffy puris
Undhiyu
Image Source: Shutterstock
A variety of deep-fried fritters made with different vegetables is perfect to pamper your taste buds
Bhajiya
Image Source: Shutterstock
Crispy fritters made from tender sorghum grains, a seasonal delicacy in Surat
Ponk Vadas
Image Source: Shutterstock
A popular street food snack consisting of a spicy potato filling in a bun, topped with pomegranate and sev
Dabeli
Image Source: Shutterstock
A sweet dish filled with nuts, mawa, and ghee, traditionally enjoyed during festivals
Ghari
Image Source: Shutterstock
Taro leaves smeared with spiced gram flour paste, rolled, steamed, and then sliced
Patra
Image Source: Shutterstock
Clad in vanilla ice cream, dry fruits, and vibrant colors, this unique dessert is a must-try
Ice Gola
Image Source: Shutterstock
