Heading 3

Jiya Surana

 Lifestyle

JANUARY 10, 2024

10 food not to miss in Surat

A popular street food made from steamed and spiced gram flour, topped with sev and chutneys

Locho

Image Source: Shutterstock

Khaman crumbled and garnished with sev and pomegranate

Surti Sev Khamani

Image Source: Shutterstock

A popular soft and spongy steamed cake made from fermented rice and chickpea flour

Khaman Dhokla

Image Source: Shutterstock

A flavorful mixed vegetable dish cooked with spices and served with fluffy puris

Undhiyu

Image Source: Shutterstock

A variety of deep-fried fritters made with different vegetables is perfect to pamper your taste buds

Bhajiya

Image Source: Shutterstock

Crispy fritters made from tender sorghum grains, a seasonal delicacy in Surat

Ponk Vadas

Image Source: Shutterstock

A popular street food snack consisting of a spicy potato filling in a bun, topped with pomegranate and sev

Dabeli

Image Source: Shutterstock

A sweet dish filled with nuts, mawa, and ghee, traditionally enjoyed during festivals

Ghari

Image Source: Shutterstock

Taro leaves smeared with spiced gram flour paste, rolled, steamed, and then sliced

Patra 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Clad in vanilla ice cream, dry fruits, and vibrant colors, this unique dessert is a must-try 

Ice Gola 

Image Source: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here