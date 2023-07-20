Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 20, 2023

10 foods for healthy bones

It is an excellent source of bone-building calcium 

Dairy

They contain magnesium and phosphorous that help strengthen bones

Nuts

Like nuts, seeds provide magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus 

Seeds

Green leafy vegetables called cruciferous vegetables provide nutrients like vitamin K and calcium that help improve bone health

Green vegetables

Beans

They are a powerhouse plant food that is loaded with bone-strengthening nutrients

Fortified juices

If your body is unable to tolerate dairy, use fortified juices like orange juice to help improve bone strength 

Fortified foods like cereals are packed with bone-boosting calcium

Fortified foods

Soya products like soy milk, tofu, soybeans, and soy drinks are good options to increase bone strength

Soya 

Turnip greens

This winter vegetable is good for your bones as it helps fulfill the daily calcium needs of the body

Eating a bowl of yogurt a day can make up for one-third of your daily calcium requirement

Yogurt

