Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 20, 2023
10 foods for healthy bones
It is an excellent source of bone-building calcium
Dairy
Image: Pexels
They contain magnesium and phosphorous that help strengthen bones
Image: Pexels
Nuts
Like nuts, seeds provide magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus
Seeds
Image: Pexels
Green leafy vegetables called cruciferous vegetables provide nutrients like vitamin K and calcium that help improve bone health
Green vegetables
Image: Pexels
Beans
Image: Pexels
They are a powerhouse plant food that is loaded with bone-strengthening nutrients
Image: Pexels
Fortified juices
If your body is unable to tolerate dairy, use fortified juices like orange juice to help improve bone strength
Fortified foods like cereals are packed with bone-boosting calcium
Fortified foods
Image: Pexels
Soya products like soy milk, tofu, soybeans, and soy drinks are good options to increase bone strength
Soya
Image: Pexels
Turnip greens
Image: Pexels
This winter vegetable is good for your bones as it helps fulfill the daily calcium needs of the body
Image: Pexels
Eating a bowl of yogurt a day can make up for one-third of your daily calcium requirement
Yogurt
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.