Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 19, 2024
10 foods from holy cities of India
This crumbled kachori is a delicacy, typically deep-fried and filled with a spicy mixture of lentils, spices, and herbs
Patte wali kachori - Haridwar
Image Source: Shutterstock
This ethereal dessert is a light and frothy concoction made from milk, saffron, and cardamom
Malaiyo - Varanasi
Image Source: Shutterstock
This GI tagged laddoo is truly cherished as a significant part of Tirupati's culinary legacy
Tirupati temple laddoo - Tirupati
Image Source: Shutterstock
This delectable and iconic confection is created from a blend of khoya (thickened-milk), sugar, and a generous infusion of saffron
Kesar peda - Mathura
Image Source: Shutterstock
A sweet pancake made from flour, milk, and sugar, often served with rabri
Image Source: freepik
Malpua - Pushkar
A specific type of Malpua prepared at the Puri Jagannath temple, the dish is believed to be as ancient as the temple itself
Amalu - Puri
Image Source: Shutterstock
It is often said that what really brings the city together is the people's love for kulchas and Kada Prasad!
Kulcha - Amritsar
Image Source: Shutterstock
Jigarthanda - Madurai
Image Source: Shutterstock
A thick, creamy summertime beverage that can charge you up in an instant. Jigarthanda is India's answer to ice-cream shakes
Kanchipuram idli - Kanchipuram
Image Source: Shutterstock
Spicy idlis are traditionally steamed in a bamboo basket, which is lined with bauhinia leaves and flavored with pepper, ginger powder, and cumin
Gajar kalakand - Ajmer
Image Source: Shutterstock
A culinary gem of the city, which takes the traditional kalakand to a whole new level by infusing it with the delightful essence of carrots
