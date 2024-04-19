Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

APRIL 19, 2024

10 foods from holy cities of India 

This crumbled kachori is a delicacy, typically deep-fried and filled with a spicy mixture of lentils, spices, and herbs

Patte wali kachori - Haridwar 

Image Source: Shutterstock

This ethereal dessert is a light and frothy concoction made from milk, saffron, and cardamom

Malaiyo - Varanasi 

Image Source: Shutterstock

This GI tagged laddoo is truly cherished as a significant part of Tirupati's culinary legacy

Tirupati temple laddoo - Tirupati 

Image Source:  Shutterstock

This delectable and iconic confection is created from a blend of khoya (thickened-milk), sugar, and a generous infusion of saffron

Kesar peda - Mathura 

Image Source:  Shutterstock

A sweet pancake made from flour, milk, and sugar, often served with rabri

Image Source: freepik

Malpua - Pushkar 

A specific type of Malpua prepared at the Puri Jagannath temple, the dish is believed to be as ancient as the temple itself

Amalu - Puri 

Image Source: Shutterstock

It is often said that what really brings the city together is the people's love for kulchas and Kada Prasad!

Kulcha - Amritsar 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Jigarthanda - Madurai 

Image Source: Shutterstock

A thick, creamy summertime beverage that can charge you up in an instant. Jigarthanda is India's answer to ice-cream shakes

Kanchipuram idli - Kanchipuram 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Spicy idlis are traditionally steamed in a bamboo basket, which is lined with bauhinia leaves and flavored with pepper, ginger powder, and cumin

Gajar kalakand - Ajmer 

Image Source: Shutterstock

A culinary gem of the city, which takes the traditional kalakand to a whole new level by infusing it with the delightful essence of carrots

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here