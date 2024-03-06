Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 06, 2024
10 Foods not to miss in Chandigarh
Crunchy puris filled with tasty stuff like chutneys and potatoes, a perfect and tasty snack
Golgappa
Image Source: Freepik
Tasty snacks like Papdi chaat with flavourful and delicious chutneys, veggies, and curd make it worth-trying
Chaat
Image Source: Freepik
Explore the North Indian goodness of chickpea curry paired with a fluffy bhatura, making it a must-try to satisfy your tasty cravings
Chole bhature
Image Source: Freepik
Beat the Chandigarh heat by savoring a cold dessert, kulfi loaded with nuts and dry-fruits
Kulfi
Image Source: Freepik
Explore the popular street food made with spicy veg curry. It tastes best with buttery bread and salad
Image Source: Freepik
Pav Bhaji
Spiced potato cutlets with chole, onion, and chutneys, making it a flavorful street snack
Tikki
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the goodness of grilled paneer skewers served with mint chutney, a perfect delicious treat
Paneer Tikka
Image Source: Freepik
Grab a quick bite of popular street food made with Kathi roll filled with a variety of veggies
Frankie
Image Source: Freepik
Cheese chili
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the flavors of this Chinese delight prepared with veggies, paneer, and sauces, making your favorite street food
Enjoy tasty steamed momos, small dumplings made with veggies or meat, and dip them in spicy sauce
Momos
Image Source: Freepik
