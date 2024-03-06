Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 06, 2024

10 Foods not to miss in Chandigarh 

Crunchy puris filled with tasty stuff like chutneys and potatoes, a perfect and tasty snack

Golgappa

Image Source: Freepik

Tasty snacks like Papdi chaat with flavourful and delicious chutneys, veggies, and curd make it worth-trying

Chaat

Image Source: Freepik

Explore the North Indian goodness of chickpea curry paired with a fluffy bhatura, making it a must-try to satisfy your tasty cravings

Chole bhature

Image Source: Freepik

Beat the Chandigarh heat by savoring a cold dessert, kulfi loaded with nuts and dry-fruits

Kulfi

Image Source: Freepik

Explore the popular street food made with spicy veg curry. It tastes best with buttery bread and salad

Image Source: Freepik

Pav Bhaji

Spiced potato cutlets with chole, onion, and chutneys, making it a flavorful street snack

Tikki

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the goodness of grilled paneer skewers served with mint chutney, a perfect delicious treat

Paneer Tikka

Image Source: Freepik

Grab a quick bite of popular street food made with Kathi roll filled with a variety of veggies

Frankie

Image Source: Freepik

Cheese chili

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the flavors of this Chinese delight prepared with veggies, paneer, and  sauces, making your favorite street food

Enjoy tasty steamed momos, small dumplings made with veggies or meat, and dip them in spicy sauce

Momos

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here