Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 03, 2024
10 foods not to miss in Jaipur
A Rajasthani specialty consisting of lentil curry, baked bread rolls, and sweet crushed wheat dessert
Dal Bati Churma
Image Source: Shutterstock
Ker Sangri is a traditional Rajasthani dish made with dried ker berries and sangri beans
Ker Sangri
Image Source: Shutterstock
A delicious sweet made with flour, ghee, and sugar syrup, often enjoyed during festivals
Ghewar
Image Source: Shutterstock
Deep-fried snack filled with a spicy onion mixture, a popular street food snack
Pyaaz Kachori
Image Source: Shutterstock
Green chilies stuffed with potato filling dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried to perfection
Image Source: Shutterstock
Mirchi Vada
Gram flour dumplings cooked in a yogurt-based curry, a traditional Rajasthani dish
Gatte ki Sabzi
Image Source: Shutterstock
A yogurt-based curry with gram flour dumplings, a soothing dish to balance the spices
Kadhi
Image Source: Shutterstock
Indulge in a complete meal showcasing various Rajasthani delicacies in one platter
Rajasthani Thali
Image Source: Shutterstock
Kalakand
Image Source: Shutterstock
A sweet made with condensed milk cottage cheese and flavored with cardamom and saffron
A fiery red mutton curry cooked with a blend of spices and chili paste
Laal Maas
Image Source: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.