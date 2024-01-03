Heading 3

January 03, 2024

10 foods not to miss in Jaipur

A Rajasthani specialty consisting of lentil curry, baked bread rolls, and sweet crushed wheat dessert

Dal Bati Churma 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Ker Sangri is a traditional Rajasthani dish made with dried ker berries and sangri beans

Ker Sangri 

Image Source: Shutterstock

A delicious sweet made with flour, ghee, and sugar syrup, often enjoyed during festivals

Ghewar 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Deep-fried snack filled with a spicy onion mixture, a popular street food snack

Pyaaz Kachori

Image Source: Shutterstock

Green chilies stuffed with potato filling dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried to perfection

Image Source: Shutterstock

Mirchi Vada

Gram flour dumplings cooked in a yogurt-based curry, a traditional Rajasthani dish

Gatte ki Sabzi

Image Source: Shutterstock

A yogurt-based curry with gram flour dumplings, a soothing dish to balance the spices

Kadhi

Image Source: Shutterstock

Indulge in a complete meal showcasing various Rajasthani delicacies in one platter

Rajasthani Thali

Image Source: Shutterstock

Kalakand

Image Source: Shutterstock

A sweet made with condensed milk cottage cheese and flavored with cardamom and saffron

A fiery red mutton curry cooked with a blend of spices and chili paste

Laal Maas

Image Source: Shutterstock

