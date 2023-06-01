JUNE 01, 2023
10 Foods Rich In Healthy Fats
Fatty fish such as salmon, and tuna contain omega-3 acids which are important for brain health
Fatty fish
Image: pexels
Image: pexels
It provides antioxidants, fiber, protein, iron, etc
Chia seeds
Image: pexels
Dark chocolate has cardiovascular benefits
Dark chocolate
Image: pexels
Eggs are a popular source of protein which keeps away cardiovascular disease
Egg
Image: pexels
Avocados are necessary for eye health and they are a rich source of potassium
Avocado
Image: pexels
They are rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals, etc
Nuts
Image: pexels
Olive oil keeps your heart healthy
Olive oil
Image: pexels
Good probiotic bacteria in yogurt support gut function
Full-fat yogurt
Image: pexels
They contain fiber, protein, and important nutrients
Almonds
Image: pexels
They contain fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals
Peanuts
