JUNE 01, 2023

10 Foods Rich In Healthy Fats

Fatty fish such as salmon, and tuna contain omega-3 acids which are important for brain health

Fatty fish

It provides antioxidants, fiber, protein, iron, etc

Chia seeds

Dark chocolate has cardiovascular benefits

Dark chocolate

Eggs are a popular source of protein which keeps away cardiovascular disease

Egg

Avocados are necessary for eye health and they are a rich source of potassium

Avocado

They are rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals, etc

Nuts

Olive oil keeps your heart healthy

Olive oil

Good probiotic bacteria in yogurt support gut function

Full-fat yogurt

They contain fiber, protein, and important nutrients

Almonds

They contain fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals

Peanuts

