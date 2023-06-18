Heading 3

JUNE 18, 2023

10 Foods rich in Vitamin C

Oranges helps to reduce high level cholesterol, keep blood sugar level in control and contains 53.2 mg Vitamin C 

Oranges

Kiwi has fibres and reduces the risk of getting a stroke. It contains 92.7 mg of Vitamin C

Kiwi

Papaya has anticancer properties. It is good for skin and has 95.6 mg of Vitamin C

Papaya

Broccoli contains 81.2 mg of Vitamin C and keeps bones healthy. It also detoxifies your body

Broccoli

Strawberries

Strawberries lower blood pressure. They also promote brain health and contain 58.8 mg Vitamin C

Lemon

Lemon water aids in weight loss and prevents kidney stone. It has 53 mg Vitamin C

Mango aids in managing diabetes. It boosts immunity and brain health. Mangoes contains 36.4 mg Vitamin C

Mango

Lychee controls blood pressure, aids digestion and has 71.5 mg Vitamin C

Lychee

Bell peppers

Bell pepper gives glowing skin, cures yellow fever, gives a healthy heart and has 80.4 mg Vitamin C

Tomato reduces high blood pressure, improves vision and has 24.7 mg Vitamin C

Tomatoes

