JUNE 18, 2023
10 Foods rich in Vitamin C
Oranges helps to reduce high level cholesterol, keep blood sugar level in control and contains 53.2 mg Vitamin C
Oranges
Kiwi has fibres and reduces the risk of getting a stroke. It contains 92.7 mg of Vitamin C
Kiwi
Papaya has anticancer properties. It is good for skin and has 95.6 mg of Vitamin C
Papaya
Broccoli contains 81.2 mg of Vitamin C and keeps bones healthy. It also detoxifies your body
Broccoli
Strawberries
Strawberries lower blood pressure. They also promote brain health and contain 58.8 mg Vitamin C
Lemon
Lemon water aids in weight loss and prevents kidney stone. It has 53 mg Vitamin C
Mango aids in managing diabetes. It boosts immunity and brain health. Mangoes contains 36.4 mg Vitamin C
Mango
Lychee controls blood pressure, aids digestion and has 71.5 mg Vitamin C
Lychee
Bell peppers
Bell pepper gives glowing skin, cures yellow fever, gives a healthy heart and has 80.4 mg Vitamin C
Tomato reduces high blood pressure, improves vision and has 24.7 mg Vitamin C
Tomatoes
