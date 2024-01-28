Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
January 28, 2024
10 foods that are high in vitamin C
Guava is one of the richest sources of vitamin C. One guava can provide more than double the recommended daily intake
Guava
Image Source: Pexels
Kiwi is a small, nutrient-dense fruit that is rich in vitamin C. Eating one medium-sized kiwi can provide more than the daily recommended amount
Kiwi
Image Source: Pexels
Strawberries are not only delicious but also high in vitamin C. A cup of sliced strawberries can provide a significant portion of your daily vitamin C needs
Strawberries
Image Source: Pexels
Citrus fruits are well-known for their high vitamin C content. Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes are all excellent sources
Citrus Fruits (Oranges, Grapefruits, Lemons)
Image Source: Pexels
Papaya is a tropical fruit that is not only rich in vitamin C but also contains digestive enzymes and other beneficial compounds
Image Source: Pexels
Papaya
Bell peppers, particularly the red and yellow varieties, are high in vitamin C. They can be enjoyed raw in salads or cooked in various dishes
Bell Peppers (especially red and yellow)
Image Source: Pexels
Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that is not only a good source of vitamin C but also provides other important nutrients
Broccoli
Image Source: Pexels
Pineapple is a tasty tropical fruit that contains a significant amount of vitamin C, along with other vitamins and minerals
Pineapple
Image Source: Pexels
Mango
Image Source: Pexels
Mangoes are not only delicious but also provide a healthy dose of vitamin C. They are perfect for adding sweetness to your diet
Cantaloupe, also known as muskmelon or sweet melon, is a refreshing fruit that contributes to your vitamin C intake
Cantaloupe
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.