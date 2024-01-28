Heading 3

10 foods that are high in vitamin C

Guava is one of the richest sources of vitamin C. One guava can provide more than double the recommended daily intake

Guava

Kiwi is a small, nutrient-dense fruit that is rich in vitamin C. Eating one medium-sized kiwi can provide more than the daily recommended amount

Kiwi

Strawberries are not only delicious but also high in vitamin C. A cup of sliced strawberries can provide a significant portion of your daily vitamin C needs

Strawberries

Citrus fruits are well-known for their high vitamin C content. Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes are all excellent sources

Citrus Fruits (Oranges, Grapefruits, Lemons)

Papaya is a tropical fruit that is not only rich in vitamin C but also contains digestive enzymes and other beneficial compounds

Papaya

Bell peppers, particularly the red and yellow varieties, are high in vitamin C. They can be enjoyed raw in salads or cooked in various dishes

Bell Peppers (especially red and yellow)

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that is not only a good source of vitamin C but also provides other important nutrients

Broccoli

Pineapple is a tasty tropical fruit that contains a significant amount of vitamin C, along with other vitamins and minerals

Pineapple

Mango

Mangoes are not only delicious but also provide a healthy dose of vitamin C. They are perfect for adding sweetness to your diet

Cantaloupe, also known as muskmelon or sweet melon, is a refreshing fruit that contributes to your vitamin C intake

Cantaloupe

