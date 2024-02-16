Heading 3
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 foods that symbolize love
In Japan, spinach is a symbol of secret love. People would wrap presents in spinach-green paper as an expression of passion
Spinach
Image Source: pexels
In Italy, especially on the Amalfi Coast, lemons symbolize eternal love, purity and friendship
Lemons
Image Source: pexels
A Victorian legend goes that by breaking a double strawberry in half and sharing it with another person, you will fall in love with each other
Strawberries
Image Source: pexels
We bet Delhiwallas are not surprised to find momos in this list because a 'momo khane chalen' is their love language
Momos
Image Source: pexels
No surprises here. Chocolate, when eaten, produces feelings of love and euphoria from the endorphins and serotonin released in the brain upon first taste
Image Source: pexels
Chocolate
The vibrant pomegranate was a symbol of marriage and life in Greek Mythology and was regarded as a representation of togetherness in more cultures
Pomegranates
Image Source: pexels
One of the most universal symbols of celebration, popping the bubbly is a ritual after a successful proposal
Champagne
Image Source: pexels
Stemming from Greek, Italian, and Nordic cultures, honey is associated with love in many ways, even becoming an affectionate nickname
Honey
Image Source: pexels
Almonds
Image Source: pexels
Almonds are considered a symbol of fertility and love
Fig is certainly one of the most recommended love foods to try. It is a symbol of sensuality
Fig
Image Source: pexels
