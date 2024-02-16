Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 foods that symbolize love

In Japan, spinach is a symbol of secret love. People would wrap presents in spinach-green paper as an expression of passion

Spinach

Image Source: pexels

In Italy, especially on the Amalfi Coast, lemons symbolize eternal love, purity and friendship

Lemons 

Image Source: pexels

A Victorian legend goes that by breaking a double strawberry in half and sharing it with another person, you will fall in love with each other

Strawberries 

Image Source: pexels

We bet Delhiwallas are not surprised to find momos in this list because a 'momo khane chalen' is their love language

Momos

Image Source: pexels

No surprises here. Chocolate, when eaten, produces feelings of love and euphoria from the endorphins and serotonin released in the brain upon first taste

Image Source: pexels

Chocolate 

The vibrant pomegranate was a symbol of marriage and life in Greek Mythology and was regarded as a representation of togetherness in more cultures

Pomegranates

Image Source: pexels

One of the most universal symbols of celebration, popping the bubbly is a ritual after a successful proposal

Champagne

Image Source: pexels

Stemming from Greek, Italian, and Nordic cultures, honey is associated with love in many ways, even becoming an affectionate nickname

Honey

Image Source: pexels

Almonds

Image Source: pexels

Almonds are considered a symbol of fertility and love

Fig is certainly one of the most recommended love foods to try. It is a symbol of sensuality

Fig

Image Source: pexels

