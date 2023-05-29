mAY 29, 2023

Heading 3

10 foods that weaken your hair

Along with maintaining hair, the food intake also plays important role in hair care or damage

Hair Health

Protein is an essential for having healthy hair. Foods like legumes, dairy products should be included in daily diet

Low-protein food

Consuming beverages and foods with excessive sugar can negative affect hair health due to hormonal imbalance

High sugar foods

Coffee consumption can lead to dehydration and change in body temperature. Proper hydration is required for healthy hair

Coffee

The processed foods are loaded with chemical and less in nutrients making it unhealthy and lack of nutrients can weaken hair follicles

Processed foods

Consumption of alcohol can lead to nutritional deficiencies and dehydrate body causing damage to hair

Alcohol

Fast foods have unhealthy fats, low nutrients and regular consumption isn't good and may stop healthy hair growth

Fast Food

The acid plays a crucial role in hair health. Foods like flax seeds, walnuts are rich in it and should be consumed

Omega 3 fatty acid

Excess salt intake can lead to dehydration and can affect hair health. Drinking water can reduce dehydration

Extra salt

In case of excessive hair fall, consult a dermatologist for a proper solution

Disclaimer

