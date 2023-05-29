mAY 29, 2023
10 foods that weaken your hair
Along with maintaining hair, the food intake also plays important role in hair care or damage
Hair Health
Protein is an essential for having healthy hair. Foods like legumes, dairy products should be included in daily diet
Low-protein food
Consuming beverages and foods with excessive sugar can negative affect hair health due to hormonal imbalance
High sugar foods
Coffee consumption can lead to dehydration and change in body temperature. Proper hydration is required for healthy hair
Coffee
The processed foods are loaded with chemical and less in nutrients making it unhealthy and lack of nutrients can weaken hair follicles
Processed foods
Consumption of alcohol can lead to nutritional deficiencies and dehydrate body causing damage to hair
Alcohol
Fast foods have unhealthy fats, low nutrients and regular consumption isn't good and may stop healthy hair growth
Fast Food
The acid plays a crucial role in hair health. Foods like flax seeds, walnuts are rich in it and should be consumed
Omega 3 fatty acid
Excess salt intake can lead to dehydration and can affect hair health. Drinking water can reduce dehydration
Extra salt
In case of excessive hair fall, consult a dermatologist for a proper solution
Disclaimer
