Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

10 Foods to Avoid Before Your Wedding Day

Spicy foods can cause digestive discomfort and may lead to heartburn or indigestion, which you certainly want to avoid on your special day

Spicy Foods 

These foods can be heavy and may cause bloating or oily skin, neither of which you want to deal with on your wedding day

Greasy or Fried Foods 

Carbonated beverages can lead to bloating and gas, so it's best to avoid them to keep your stomach feeling comfortable and for your dress to fit perfectly

Carbonated Drinks 

While nutritious, beans and legumes can cause gas and bloating in some people, which can be uncomfortable on your wedding day

Beans and Legumes 

These foods can cause bad breath, which is something you definitely want to avoid on your wedding day, especially when you'll be interacting closely with guests and taking lots of photos

Garlic and Onions 

While it's okay to celebrate with a glass of champagne or wine, excessive alcohol consumption can lead to dehydration and may leave you feeling less than your best the next day

Alcohol

Too much caffeine can disrupt your sleep and leave you feeling jittery or anxious, so it's best to moderate your intake before your wedding day

Caffeine

Sugar can cause energy crashes and may leave you feeling sluggish, so try to limit your intake of sugary treats in the days leading up to your wedding

Sugary Foods and Drinks 

Processed Foods 

Processed foods often contain high levels of sodium and artificial ingredients, which can leave you feeling bloated and tired

Some people are sensitive to dairy and may experience digestive issues or skin breakouts after consuming dairy products, so it's best to avoid them if you know they don't agree with you

Dairy Products 

