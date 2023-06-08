Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 8, 2023

10 foods to avoid in mornings as per Ayurveda

As per Ayurveda, some food items should not be consumed in breakfast as they may create an imbalance in the body

Breakfast

Image : Pexels

Fruits are very healthy but oranges, grapes and fruits rich in Vitamin C should be avoided as they are acidic and can cause imbalance

Citrus fruits

Image : Pexels

The cold drinks have carbon infused in them and can hinder the digestion if consumed in morning

Cold Drinks

Image : Pexels

Sweet foods likes cakes and pastries should be avoided as they can lead to energy crash and imbalance in the body

Sweet food

Image : Pexels

Oily foods are high in calories and make you feel sleepy and lethargic instead of being active in morning

Oily Food

Image : Pexels

Fermented food like bread, pickles should be avoided as they can disrupt digestion

Fermented Food

Image : Pexels

Ayurveda does not recommend consuming dairy products in the morning as they interfere with digestion

Yogurt

Image : Pexels

Buttermilk should be consumed after heavy meals like lunch and dinner and should be avoided in the morning

Buttermilk

Image : Pexels

Raw foods like salads should be avoided in morning as they hamper the absorption of nutrients

Raw food

Image : Pexels

Foods like meat, cheese, maida should be avoided they make you lazy and are difficult to digest

Heavy Foods

Image : Pexels

