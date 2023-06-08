Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 8, 2023
10 foods to avoid in mornings as per Ayurveda
As per Ayurveda, some food items should not be consumed in breakfast as they may create an imbalance in the body
Breakfast
Image : Pexels
Fruits are very healthy but oranges, grapes and fruits rich in Vitamin C should be avoided as they are acidic and can cause imbalance
Citrus fruits
Image : Pexels
The cold drinks have carbon infused in them and can hinder the digestion if consumed in morning
Cold Drinks
Image : Pexels
Sweet foods likes cakes and pastries should be avoided as they can lead to energy crash and imbalance in the body
Sweet food
Image : Pexels
Oily foods are high in calories and make you feel sleepy and lethargic instead of being active in morning
Oily Food
Image : Pexels
Fermented food like bread, pickles should be avoided as they can disrupt digestion
Fermented Food
Image : Pexels
Ayurveda does not recommend consuming dairy products in the morning as they interfere with digestion
Yogurt
Image : Pexels
Buttermilk should be consumed after heavy meals like lunch and dinner and should be avoided in the morning
Buttermilk
Image : Pexels
Raw foods like salads should be avoided in morning as they hamper the absorption of nutrients
Raw food
Image : Pexels
Foods like meat, cheese, maida should be avoided they make you lazy and are difficult to digest
Heavy Foods
Image : Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.