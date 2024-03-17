Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
March 17, 2024
10 Foods to consume for better skin
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, crucial for moisturized and inflammation-free skin
Fatty Fish
Packed with healthy fats, vitamins E and C, and antioxidants, promoting hydration and protection from sun damage
Avocado
High beta-carotene content converts to vitamin A, supporting cell turnover and UV protection
Sweet Potatoes
Essential fatty acids and vitamin E maintain skin structure and defend against oxidative stress
Walnuts
Loaded with antioxidants, particularly vitamin C, for collagen production and youthful skin
Berries
Vitamins A, C, K, and sulforaphane reduce inflammation and support collagen synthesis
Broccoli
Lycopene-rich, Tomatoes help protect the skin against sun damage, and improves texture
Tomatoes
Catechins in Green Tea combat inflammation and aging, enhancing skin complexion
Green Tea
Dark Chocolate
Flavonoids in Dark Chocolate hydrate skin, boost circulation, and shield from sun damage
Vitamin-rich with A, C, E, antioxidants, and iron, aiding cell repair and free radical defense for healthier skin
Spinach
