 Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

March 17, 2024

10 Foods to consume for better skin

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, crucial for moisturized and inflammation-free skin

 Fatty Fish 

Image Source: Pexels

Packed with healthy fats, vitamins E and C, and antioxidants, promoting hydration and protection from sun damage

Avocado 

Image Source: Pexels

High beta-carotene content converts to vitamin A, supporting cell turnover and UV protection

Sweet Potatoes 

Image Source: Pexels

 Essential fatty acids and vitamin E maintain skin structure and defend against oxidative stress

Walnuts

Image Source: Pexels

Loaded with antioxidants, particularly vitamin C, for collagen production and youthful skin

Image Source: Pexels

Berries 

 Vitamins A, C, K, and sulforaphane reduce inflammation and support collagen synthesis

Broccoli

Image Source: Pexels

Lycopene-rich, Tomatoes help protect the skin against sun damage, and improves texture

Tomatoes 

Image Source: Pexels

Catechins in Green Tea combat inflammation and aging, enhancing skin complexion

 Green Tea 

Image Source: Pexels

Dark Chocolate 

Image Source: Pexels

Flavonoids in Dark Chocolate hydrate skin, boost circulation, and shield from sun damage

Vitamin-rich with A, C, E, antioxidants, and iron, aiding cell repair and free radical defense for healthier skin

Spinach 

Image Source: Pexels

