Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 20, 2023
10 foods to increase blood cell count
It is a great source of blood-building nutrients
Red meat
Eggs contain a lot of benefits and also help increase blood cell count in the body
Egg yolks
Beans and other lentils are rich sources of hemoglobin which helps in the development of new blood cells
Beans
Dairy items help regulate blood pressure and protect the heart
Milk and dairy products
Cherries
Cherries aid in the absorption of iron and an increase in blood count
Carrots
Carrots are one of the best foods to boost blood flow in the body
They are high in iron and other important elements. They help produce white and red blood cells in the body
Sweet potato
It contains antioxidants and that nitrates help in increasing blood flow in the body
Pomegranates
Berries
It is known for improving blood flow and maintaining flexibility of the blood vessels
They help improve blood circulation and prevent blood clots in the body
Citrus fruits
