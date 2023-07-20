Heading 3

10 foods to increase blood cell count

It is a great source of blood-building nutrients

Red meat

Eggs contain a lot of benefits and also help increase blood cell count in the body

Egg yolks

Beans and other lentils are rich sources of hemoglobin which helps in the development of new blood cells

Beans

Dairy items help regulate blood pressure and protect the heart 

Milk and dairy products

Cherries

Cherries aid in the absorption of iron and an increase in blood count

Carrots

Carrots are one of the best foods to boost blood flow in the body

They are high in iron and other important elements. They help produce white and red blood cells in the body

Sweet potato

It contains antioxidants and that nitrates help in increasing blood flow in the body

Pomegranates

Berries

It is known for improving blood flow and maintaining flexibility of the blood vessels

They help improve blood circulation and prevent blood clots in the body

Citrus fruits

