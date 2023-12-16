Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

December 16, 2023

10 foods to not miss in Hyderabad

Made with a unique blend of spices, rice, and chicken the true image of this place relies on this iconic cuisine 

Hyderabadi Biryani

Image Source: Pexels 

One of the prominent comfort foods in this region, it's extremely healthy yet yummy at the same time

Hyderabadi Khichdi

Image Source: Pexels 

These deep-fried square-shaped snacks prepared with flour and loaded with minced meat and served with classic chutneys 

Lukhmi

Image Source: Pexels 

Ideal pick of the the local functions this delicious mutton soup should not be missed

Marag

Image Source: Pexels 

Introduced by the Persians, the astonishing aroma and rich taste of this tea will make you feel like royalty 

Irani Chai

Image Source: Pexels 

Blended in cream, spices, veggies, and eggs or meat you should definitely try this cuisine once 

Malai Korma

Image Source: Pexels 

This popular street food of this region is prepared with dried apricots and almonds topped with creamy malai 

Qubani Ka Meetha

Image Source: Pexels 

Originated during the Nizam rule, this thick stew consists of lentils, meat, and wheat

Hyderabadi Haleem

Image Source: Pexels 

Meat lovers should not overlook this scrumptious lamb starter during their Hyderabad visit

Boti Kebab

Image Source: Pexels 

Indulge in the tangy spicy taste of this special chicken curry with some naan or roti

Murgh Do Pyaza

Image Source: Pexels 

