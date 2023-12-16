Heading 3
December 16, 2023
10 foods to not miss in Hyderabad
Made with a unique blend of spices, rice, and chicken the true image of this place relies on this iconic cuisine
Hyderabadi Biryani
One of the prominent comfort foods in this region, it's extremely healthy yet yummy at the same time
Hyderabadi Khichdi
These deep-fried square-shaped snacks prepared with flour and loaded with minced meat and served with classic chutneys
Lukhmi
Ideal pick of the the local functions this delicious mutton soup should not be missed
Marag
Introduced by the Persians, the astonishing aroma and rich taste of this tea will make you feel like royalty
Irani Chai
Blended in cream, spices, veggies, and eggs or meat you should definitely try this cuisine once
Malai Korma
This popular street food of this region is prepared with dried apricots and almonds topped with creamy malai
Qubani Ka Meetha
Originated during the Nizam rule, this thick stew consists of lentils, meat, and wheat
Hyderabadi Haleem
Meat lovers should not overlook this scrumptious lamb starter during their Hyderabad visit
Boti Kebab
Indulge in the tangy spicy taste of this special chicken curry with some naan or roti
Murgh Do Pyaza
