Raina Reyaz
travel
January 07, 2024
10 foods to not miss in Kolkata
Begin your culinary adventure with Kolkata's iconic Kathi Rolls. Succulent kebabs or egg rolls wrapped in flaky parathas make for a handheld delight that epitomizes street food perfection
Kathi Rolls
Dive into the heart of Bengali cuisine with Macher Jhol, a comforting fish curry prepared with mustard oil, spices, and the catch of the day. Served with steamed rice, it's a quintessential Bengali meal
Macher Jhol
A quintessential Bengali dessert made from fresh chhena and sweetened with sugar, it is often flavored with cardamom, saffron, or pistachios, offering a melt-in-your-mouth experience
Sandesh
Indulge your sweet tooth with the heavenly Rosogolla. These spongy, syrup-soaked cheese balls are a Bengali dessert classic that you simply can't miss
Rosogolla
Differing from Pani Puri, Phuchka in Kolkata is a unique version that boasts a tangy and spicy mix of mashed potatoes, tamarind water, and special masala, delivering a burst of flavor in every bite
Phuchka
Delight in the creamy goodness of Chingri Macher Malai Curry, a prawn curry prepared with coconut milk, making it a luscious and flavorful Bengali delicacy
Chingri Macher Malai Curry
Relish the distinct flavors of Kolkata Biryani, characterized by the use of fragrant rice, succulent pieces of meat, and potato, all layered with aromatic spices that create a culinary symphony on your plate
Kolkata Biryani
Dive into the world of Hilsa fish with Shorshe Ilish, a traditional Bengali dish where the fish is marinated in mustard paste and then cooked to perfection, creating a dish that's a celebration of flavors
Shorshe Ilish
Savor the flavors of Jhalmuri, a popular Bengali street snack made with puffed rice, peanuts, mustard oil, and an assortment of spices, creating a crunchy and spicy delight
Jhalmuri
Conclude your culinary tour with the irresistible sweetness of Mishti Doi. This creamy and sweetened yogurt is a classic Bengali dessert that provides the perfect ending to a delightful meal
Mishti Doi
