10 foods to not miss in Kolkata

Begin your culinary adventure with Kolkata's iconic Kathi Rolls. Succulent kebabs or egg rolls wrapped in flaky parathas make for a handheld delight that epitomizes street food perfection

Kathi Rolls

Dive into the heart of Bengali cuisine with Macher Jhol, a comforting fish curry prepared with mustard oil, spices, and the catch of the day. Served with steamed rice, it's a quintessential Bengali meal

Macher Jhol

A quintessential Bengali dessert made from fresh chhena and sweetened with sugar, it is often flavored with cardamom, saffron, or pistachios, offering a melt-in-your-mouth experience 

Sandesh

Indulge your sweet tooth with the heavenly Rosogolla. These spongy, syrup-soaked cheese balls are a Bengali dessert classic that you simply can't miss

Rosogolla

Differing from Pani Puri, Phuchka in Kolkata is a unique version that boasts a tangy and spicy mix of mashed potatoes, tamarind water, and special masala, delivering a burst of flavor in every bite

Phuchka

Delight in the creamy goodness of Chingri Macher Malai Curry, a prawn curry prepared with coconut milk, making it a luscious and flavorful Bengali delicacy

Chingri Macher Malai Curry

Relish the distinct flavors of Kolkata Biryani, characterized by the use of fragrant rice, succulent pieces of meat, and potato, all layered with aromatic spices that create a culinary symphony on your plate

Kolkata Biryani

Dive into the world of Hilsa fish with Shorshe Ilish, a traditional Bengali dish where the fish is marinated in mustard paste and then cooked to perfection, creating a dish that's a celebration of flavors

Shorshe Ilish

Savor the flavors of Jhalmuri, a popular Bengali street snack made with puffed rice, peanuts, mustard oil, and an assortment of spices, creating a crunchy and spicy delight

Jhalmuri

Conclude your culinary tour with the irresistible sweetness of Mishti Doi. This creamy and sweetened yogurt is a classic Bengali dessert that provides the perfect ending to a delightful meal

Mishti Doi

