Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 15, 2024

10 Foods to not miss out in Jharkhand

A popular dish in Jharkhand, Litti Chokha consists of wheat balls served with yogurt and sides like Baigan Bharta, Aloo Bharta, or Papad

Litti Chokha

Pittha, a well-loved dish in Jharkhand, is a delicacy made with a unique flavor, often enjoyed with various side dishes

Pittha

A traditional rice beer in Jharkhand , Handia, is prepared using a blend of herbs, providing a drink with lower alcoholic content loved by the locals

Handia

Tasting like mushrooms, Rugra is a healthy indigenous vegetable rich in protein and minerals and high in demand during the monsoon season

Rugra

Chilka roti, a festive dish made with rice flour and besan, resembles South Indian Dosa but has a different flavor and is often enjoyed with chana dal chutney

Chilka Roti

A sweet pancake related to Holi in Jharkhand, Malpua is a famous dessert with an irresistible taste

Malpua

Bamboo Shoots, a unique vegetable in Jharkhand’s staple diet, offer a slightly sweet flavor and are used in various local dishes

Bamboo shoots

Borrowed from Bihar, Thekua is a reversed sweet snack made from wheat flour and sugar, often consumed during Chatth Pooja

Thekua

Aloo Chokha

A north Indian dish popular in Jharkhand, Aloo Chokha is a simple yet cherished culinary delight made with mashed potatoes, fried onions, and spices

A tasty Makar Sankranti dessert, Till Barfi, is a delicious treat enjoyed during festive occasions in Jharkhand

Till Barfi

