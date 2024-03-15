Heading 3
March 15, 2024
10 Foods to not miss out in Jharkhand
A popular dish in Jharkhand, Litti Chokha consists of wheat balls served with yogurt and sides like Baigan Bharta, Aloo Bharta, or Papad
Litti Chokha
Image Source: Freepik
Pittha, a well-loved dish in Jharkhand, is a delicacy made with a unique flavor, often enjoyed with various side dishes
Pittha
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional rice beer in Jharkhand , Handia, is prepared using a blend of herbs, providing a drink with lower alcoholic content loved by the locals
Handia
Image Source: Freepik
Tasting like mushrooms, Rugra is a healthy indigenous vegetable rich in protein and minerals and high in demand during the monsoon season
Rugra
Image Source: Freepik
Chilka roti, a festive dish made with rice flour and besan, resembles South Indian Dosa but has a different flavor and is often enjoyed with chana dal chutney
Image Source: Freepik
Chilka Roti
A sweet pancake related to Holi in Jharkhand, Malpua is a famous dessert with an irresistible taste
Malpua
Image Source: Freepik
Bamboo Shoots, a unique vegetable in Jharkhand’s staple diet, offer a slightly sweet flavor and are used in various local dishes
Bamboo shoots
Image Source: Freepik
Borrowed from Bihar, Thekua is a reversed sweet snack made from wheat flour and sugar, often consumed during Chatth Pooja
Thekua
Image Source: Freepik
Aloo Chokha
Image Source: Freepik
A north Indian dish popular in Jharkhand, Aloo Chokha is a simple yet cherished culinary delight made with mashed potatoes, fried onions, and spices
A tasty Makar Sankranti dessert, Till Barfi, is a delicious treat enjoyed during festive occasions in Jharkhand
Till Barfi
Image Source: Freepik
