Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 12, 2024
10 foods to not miss out in Mexico
Crispy corn tortillas topped with mole, cheese, and optional eggs or chicken offer a traditional Mexican taste with a flavorful twist
Chilaquiles
Image Source: Freepik
Aaoup with hominy corn, meats, and an array of toppings like lettuce, radish, onion, lime, and chili
Pozole
Image Source: Freepik
Iconic tacos with marinated pork, achiote, and Mexican sources originated from the 1920s and influenced by Lebanese and Syrian immigrants
Tacos al Pastor
Image Source: Freepik
Crunchy fried corn tortillas piled with toppings like refried beans, cheese, meats, and seafood make it a delightful meal
Tostades
Image Source: Freepik
Poblana chilies filled with picadillo, walnut-based cream sauce, and pomegranate seeds, symbolize the colors of the Mexican flag
Image Source: Freepik
Chiles en Nogada
Mexican grilled corn on the cob is often served on a stick or in cups, adorned with a variety of toppings like cheese, mayonnaise, and chili
Elote
Image Source: Freepik
Tortillas filled with meat, cheese, or beans covered in chili sauce, make it a perfect dish for a tasty breakfast
Enchiladas
Image Source: Freepik
A rich sauce with around 20 ingredients, including chili peppers, served over turkey or chicken, with mole poblano being a well-known variant
Mole
Image Source: Freepik
Guacamole
Image Source: Freepik
A classic Artec dish made from mashed avocados, onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, and chili, best enjoyed with tortilla chips
Corn dough pockets stuffed with sweet or savory fillings, steamed and wrapped in banana leaves or corn husks are worth trying
Tamales
Image Source: Freepik
