Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 12, 2024

10 foods to not miss out in Mexico

Crispy corn tortillas topped with mole, cheese, and optional eggs or chicken offer a traditional Mexican taste with a flavorful twist

Chilaquiles

Image Source: Freepik

Aaoup with hominy corn, meats, and an array of toppings like lettuce, radish, onion, lime, and chili

Pozole

Image Source: Freepik

Iconic tacos with marinated pork, achiote, and Mexican sources originated from the 1920s and influenced by Lebanese and Syrian immigrants

Tacos al Pastor

Image Source: Freepik

Crunchy fried corn tortillas piled with toppings like refried beans, cheese, meats, and seafood make it a delightful meal

Tostades

Image Source: Freepik

Poblana chilies filled with picadillo, walnut-based cream sauce, and pomegranate seeds, symbolize the colors of the Mexican flag

Image Source: Freepik

Chiles en Nogada

Mexican grilled corn on the cob is often served on a stick or in cups, adorned with a variety of toppings like cheese, mayonnaise, and chili

Elote

Image Source: Freepik

Tortillas filled with meat, cheese, or beans covered in chili sauce, make it a perfect dish for a tasty breakfast

Enchiladas

Image Source: Freepik

A rich sauce with around 20 ingredients, including chili peppers, served over turkey or chicken, with mole poblano being a well-known variant

Mole

Image Source: Freepik

Guacamole

Image Source: Freepik

A classic Artec dish made from mashed avocados, onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, and chili, best enjoyed with tortilla chips

Corn dough pockets stuffed with sweet or savory fillings, steamed and wrapped in banana leaves or corn husks are worth trying

Tamales

Image Source: Freepik

