Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 19, 2023

10 foods to prevent premature aging

This superfood is rich in a variety of antioxidants, Vitamins, and minerals that help improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles 

Papaya

Image: Pexels

They are rich in A, C and age-defying antioxidants

Image: Pexels

Blueberries 

They contain anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties

Broccoli

Image: Pexels

Spinach is hydrating and contains nutrients and vitamin C which keeps the skin firm and smooth

Spinach

Image: Pexels

Nuts

Image: Pexels

Nuts are a great source of Vitamin E that repair skin tissue and protect the skin from UV rays

Image: Pexels

Avocado

They are high in inflammation-fighting acids that keep the skin smooth and supple

They are rich in Vitamin A that helps restore skin elasticity and contribute to healthy looking skin

Sweet potatoes

Image: Pexels

They are rich in punicalagin which help preserve collagen in the skin, slowing signs of aging

Pomegranate seeds

Image: Pexels

Red bell pepper

Image: Pexels

They are rich in antioxidants which help prevent skin aging

Image: Pexels

Watercress acts as an internal skin antiseptic and increases the delivery and circulation of minerals to the skin

Watercress

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here