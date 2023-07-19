Heading 3
JULY 19, 2023
10 foods to prevent premature aging
This superfood is rich in a variety of antioxidants, Vitamins, and minerals that help improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
Papaya
They are rich in A, C and age-defying antioxidants
Blueberries
They contain anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties
Broccoli
Spinach is hydrating and contains nutrients and vitamin C which keeps the skin firm and smooth
Spinach
Nuts
Nuts are a great source of Vitamin E that repair skin tissue and protect the skin from UV rays
Avocado
They are high in inflammation-fighting acids that keep the skin smooth and supple
They are rich in Vitamin A that helps restore skin elasticity and contribute to healthy looking skin
Sweet potatoes
They are rich in punicalagin which help preserve collagen in the skin, slowing signs of aging
Pomegranate seeds
Red bell pepper
They are rich in antioxidants which help prevent skin aging
Watercress acts as an internal skin antiseptic and increases the delivery and circulation of minerals to the skin
Watercress
