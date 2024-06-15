Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 15, 2024
10 foods to savor in Manali
This sweet and sour dish is made of pumpkin and sprinkled with dry mango powder, that pairs perfectly with rice
Khatta
Image Source: Freepik
Babru
Image Source: Freepik
Similar to stuffed kachori, Babru is filled with two types of lentils and jaggery, and served crispy with tamarind chutney, giving a true taste of Himachal
A Tibetan steamed bread with a unique half-moon shape, Siddu is made from wheat flour and stuffed with mutton
Siddu
Image Source: Freepik
This non-vegetarian delight features marinated lamb cooked with yogurt and gram flour- a healthy dish perfect to have with rice
Chha Ghost
Image Source: Freepik
Made from lotus stems, Bhey is a crispy, golden-brown snack spiced to perfection, great to have with chutney
Image Source: Freepik
Bhey
A traditional rice dish cooked with vegetables and mountain spices, Tudkiya Bhat offers a flavorful experience
Tudkiya Bhat
Image Source: Freepik
A nutritious street food, Chana Madra features chickpeas cooked with yogurt, tamarind, and various spices
Chana Madra
Image Source: Freepik
This sweet dish is made from rice and dry fruits like raisins, known for its rich aroma and nutritional value
Mittha
Image Source: Freepik
Aktori
Image Source: Freepik
A festive cake made with buckwheat flour, Aktori becomes even more delicious with a honey topping
These popular Tibetan dumplings are loved by both locals and tourists and are delicious treats to not miss out on
Momos
Image Source: Freepik
