10 foods to savor in Manali

This sweet and sour dish is made of pumpkin and sprinkled with dry mango powder, that pairs perfectly with rice

Khatta

Babru

Similar to stuffed kachori, Babru is filled with two types of lentils and jaggery, and served crispy with tamarind chutney, giving a true taste of Himachal

A Tibetan steamed bread with a unique half-moon shape, Siddu is made from wheat flour and stuffed with mutton

Siddu

This non-vegetarian delight features marinated lamb cooked with yogurt and gram flour- a healthy dish perfect to have with rice

Chha Ghost

Made from lotus stems, Bhey is a crispy, golden-brown snack spiced to perfection, great to have with chutney

Bhey

A traditional rice dish cooked with vegetables and mountain spices, Tudkiya Bhat offers a flavorful experience

Tudkiya Bhat

A nutritious street food, Chana Madra features chickpeas cooked with yogurt, tamarind, and various spices

Chana Madra

This sweet dish is made from rice and dry fruits like raisins, known for its rich aroma and nutritional value

Mittha

Aktori

A festive cake made with buckwheat flour, Aktori becomes even more delicious with a honey topping 

These popular Tibetan dumplings are loved by both locals and tourists and are delicious treats to not miss out on

Momos

