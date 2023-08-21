Heading 3

AUGUST 21, 2023

10 foods to soothe an upset stomach 

Image: Pexels 

Khichdi is made with dal and rice! Whip up some khichdi in case of an upset stomach. Remember to go easy with spices 

Khichdi 

If your stomach is upset, you can have some curd rice. Including curd in your diet can soothe your stomach 

Image: Pexels 

Curd Rice 

Upma is made with semolina and vegetables! It is easy to digest and light for the stomach 

Image: Pexels 

Upma 

Do you wish to eat something delicious? Idli can soothe your upset stomach while pleasing your taste buds! Remember to have plain idli without any masala 

Image: Pexels 

 Idli 

 Banana 

Image: Pexels 

If you have an upset stomach, you can eat a banana for some relief 

Image: Pexels 

Coconut water 

Fresh coconut water flushes the toxins out of your body while soothing an upset stomach 

Oatmeal covers the stomach lining, facilitating easier digestion. It can soothe an upset stomach

 Oatmeal 

Image: Pexels 

Soak some cumin seeds in water. This can help with loose motions and settles gas

 Cumin water 

Image: Pexels 

Ginger 

Image: Pexels 

Ginger is a superfood with medicinal properties. It can help to soothe an upset stomach

Image: Pexels 

If you have an upset stomach or constipation issues regularly, include papaya in your diet 

Papaya 

