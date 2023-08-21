Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 21, 2023
10 foods to soothe an upset stomach
Image: Pexels
Khichdi is made with dal and rice! Whip up some khichdi in case of an upset stomach. Remember to go easy with spices
Khichdi
If your stomach is upset, you can have some curd rice. Including curd in your diet can soothe your stomach
Image: Pexels
Curd Rice
Upma is made with semolina and vegetables! It is easy to digest and light for the stomach
Image: Pexels
Upma
Do you wish to eat something delicious? Idli can soothe your upset stomach while pleasing your taste buds! Remember to have plain idli without any masala
Image: Pexels
Idli
Banana
Image: Pexels
If you have an upset stomach, you can eat a banana for some relief
Image: Pexels
Coconut water
Fresh coconut water flushes the toxins out of your body while soothing an upset stomach
Oatmeal covers the stomach lining, facilitating easier digestion. It can soothe an upset stomach
Oatmeal
Image: Pexels
Soak some cumin seeds in water. This can help with loose motions and settles gas
Cumin water
Image: Pexels
Ginger
Image: Pexels
Ginger is a superfood with medicinal properties. It can help to soothe an upset stomach
Image: Pexels
If you have an upset stomach or constipation issues regularly, include papaya in your diet
Papaya
