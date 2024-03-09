Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 09, 2024

10 Foods to Try in Agra

Agra’s iconic sweet, Petha, made from white pumpkin and nuts, is available in various flavors with an amazing unique taste

Petha

Image: pexels

A must-try Muglai dish in Agra, Parathas are hot stuffed with grated potatoes, served with flavorful chutneys

Paratha

Image: freepik

Agra’s must-try Mughlai cuisine with its rich, meat-flavored dishes makes it worth trying for a satisfactory meal

Mughlai cuisine

Image: freepik

The most favorite street food, Aloo tikki, is made of fried mashed potatoes, spices, and chickpea curry, making it a perfect Agra specialty

Aloo tikki

Image: freepik

A crunchy snack of nuts, spices, and fried lentils, perfect for a winter evening, best enjoyed with tea

Image: freepik

Dalmoth

The most popular Agra street food, Tandoori Chicken with the perfect flavor of spices tastes best with mint chutneys

Tandoori chicken

Image: freepik

A hot and crispy dessert, Jalebi is sweet and sticky, made from batter and sugar syrup, and can be found in each corner of Agra

Jalebi

Image: freepik

Agra has its own version of Shawarma filled with chicken and served with mint chutney

Shawarma

Image: freepik

Paneer Tikka

Image: pexels

A healthy and yummy starter in Agra, Paneer tikka is cooked on coal and served with chutney

A popular breakfast in Agra, Bedai is like kachori, served hot with potato gravy, making it a go-to food for locals

Bedai

Image: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here