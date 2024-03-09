Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 09, 2024
10 Foods to Try in Agra
Agra’s iconic sweet, Petha, made from white pumpkin and nuts, is available in various flavors with an amazing unique taste
Petha
Image: pexels
A must-try Muglai dish in Agra, Parathas are hot stuffed with grated potatoes, served with flavorful chutneys
Paratha
Image: freepik
Agra’s must-try Mughlai cuisine with its rich, meat-flavored dishes makes it worth trying for a satisfactory meal
Mughlai cuisine
Image: freepik
The most favorite street food, Aloo tikki, is made of fried mashed potatoes, spices, and chickpea curry, making it a perfect Agra specialty
Aloo tikki
Image: freepik
A crunchy snack of nuts, spices, and fried lentils, perfect for a winter evening, best enjoyed with tea
Image: freepik
Dalmoth
The most popular Agra street food, Tandoori Chicken with the perfect flavor of spices tastes best with mint chutneys
Tandoori chicken
Image: freepik
A hot and crispy dessert, Jalebi is sweet and sticky, made from batter and sugar syrup, and can be found in each corner of Agra
Jalebi
Image: freepik
Agra has its own version of Shawarma filled with chicken and served with mint chutney
Shawarma
Image: freepik
Paneer Tikka
Image: pexels
A healthy and yummy starter in Agra, Paneer tikka is cooked on coal and served with chutney
A popular breakfast in Agra, Bedai is like kachori, served hot with potato gravy, making it a go-to food for locals
Bedai
Image: pexels
