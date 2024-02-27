Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 27, 2024
10 Foods to try in Ahmedabad
The popular breakfast in Ahmedabad is a tasty combo of crispy snacks, fafdas, and sweet jalebis
Fafda- Jalebi
Image Source: freepik
Soft and fluffy khaman is prepared with chickpea flour and tastes best with chutney and green chili. The one of the popular varieties is known as nylon khaman
Khaman
Image Source: freepik
This light and protein-rich snack, khandvi, rolled and tempered with mustard seeds, and sesame seeds is served best with coriander-mint chutney
Khandvi
Image Source: freepik
Sev khamani is a tasty mix of crumbled khaman, garlic, mustard seeds, and lots of sev, offering a spicy-sweet taste
Sev Khamani
Image Source: freepik
A steamed snack with chickpea, black gram, flattened rice, topped with butter, masala, onion, and sev
Image Source: freepik
Locho
This popular dish from Maharashtra, vada pav is a popular evening snack in Ahmedabad, made with fried batata vada in a pav served with fried green chilies and chutney
Vada Pav
Image Source: freepik
Known as kutchi dabeli, this snack involves a pav bun stuffed with a unique potato mixture, garnished with pomegranate and masala peanuts
Dabeli
Image Source: freepik
A simple street snack, maska bun contains a mixture of butter in bun and added jam for more sweet taste
Maska Bun
Image Source: freepik
Jini roll dosa
Image Source: freepik
The Jini roll dosa is filled with vegetables, spices, and cheese rolled up and served with coconut chutney and sambar
The crispy and delicious deep-fried fritters or pakodas are prepared with yellow or green gram dal, ginger, and garlic and species. It tastes best with a cup of tea
Dal Vada
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.