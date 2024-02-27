Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

10 Foods to try in Ahmedabad

The popular breakfast in Ahmedabad is a tasty combo of crispy snacks, fafdas, and sweet jalebis

Fafda- Jalebi

Soft and fluffy khaman is prepared with chickpea flour and tastes best with chutney and green chili. The one of the popular varieties is known as nylon khaman

Khaman

This light and protein-rich snack, khandvi, rolled and tempered with mustard seeds, and sesame seeds is served best with coriander-mint chutney

Khandvi

Sev khamani is a tasty mix of crumbled khaman, garlic, mustard seeds, and lots of sev, offering a spicy-sweet taste

Sev Khamani

A steamed snack with chickpea, black gram, flattened rice, topped with butter, masala, onion, and sev

Locho

This popular dish from Maharashtra, vada pav is a popular evening snack in Ahmedabad, made with fried batata vada in a pav served with fried green chilies and chutney

Vada Pav

Known as kutchi dabeli, this snack involves a pav bun stuffed with a unique potato mixture, garnished with pomegranate and masala peanuts

Dabeli

A simple street snack, maska bun contains a mixture of butter in bun and added jam for more sweet taste

Maska Bun

Jini roll dosa

The Jini roll dosa is filled with vegetables, spices, and cheese rolled up and served with coconut chutney and sambar

The crispy and delicious deep-fried fritters or pakodas are prepared with yellow or green gram dal, ginger, and garlic and species. It tastes best with a cup of tea

Dal Vada

