may 22, 2024
10 Foods to Try in Amritsar
Amritsari Kulche is served with tasty and mouth-watering Chole made with chickpeas, making it a heavenly and satisfying delight
Chole Kulche
Image: freepik
Enjoy this Makki di roti and Sarson da Saag, topped with a spoonful of rich butter for a flavorful treat
Makki di roti- Sarson da Saag
Image: freepik
Crispy potato patties, seasoned with aromatic spices, served hot with Imli chutney- making it a comfort meal for all ages
Aloo tikki
Image: freepik
Iconic Amritsari samosas, with a spicy potato and pea filling, served with sweet Imli chutney or mint and coriander chutneys
Samosa
Image: freepik
Crispy spiral soaked in sugar syrup makes it the perfect sugary dish, offering a delightful and crunchy sweet experience
Jalebis
Image: pexels
Cool Amristari lassi, available in various flavors like basic, sweet, and mango, garnished with malai for a refreshing sip
Lassi
Image: freepik
North Indian delicacy made with crushed paneer, onions, tomatoes, and masalas- a protein-packed street snack
Paneer Bhurji
Image: freepik
Traditional deep-fried Bhature bread served with spicy chole created a perfect blend of crispy and heavenly flavors
Chole Bhature
Image: freepik
Amritsari fish fry, marinated in Indian spices and curd, cooked in a tandoor-style oven for a smoky and spicy seafood delight
Image: freepik
Fish tikka
The delicious dessert made with nuts, flour, ghee, and sugar- Pinni, is a classic treat perfect for rounding off your Amristari culinary journey
Image: freepik
Pinni
