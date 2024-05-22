Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 22, 2024

 10 Foods to Try in Amritsar

Amritsari Kulche is served with tasty and mouth-watering Chole made with chickpeas, making it a heavenly and satisfying delight

 Chole Kulche

Image: freepik

Enjoy this  Makki di roti and Sarson da Saag, topped with a spoonful of rich butter for a flavorful treat

Makki di roti- Sarson da Saag

Image: freepik

Crispy potato patties, seasoned with aromatic spices, served hot with Imli chutney- making it a comfort meal for all ages

 Aloo tikki

Image: freepik

Iconic Amritsari samosas, with a spicy potato and pea filling, served with sweet Imli chutney or mint and coriander chutneys

 Samosa

Image: freepik

Crispy spiral soaked in sugar syrup makes it the perfect sugary dish, offering a delightful and crunchy sweet experience

 Jalebis

Image: pexels

Cool Amristari lassi, available in various flavors like basic, sweet, and mango, garnished with malai for a refreshing sip

Lassi

Image: freepik

North Indian delicacy made with crushed paneer, onions, tomatoes, and masalas- a protein-packed street snack

Paneer Bhurji

Image: freepik

Traditional deep-fried Bhature bread served with spicy chole created a perfect blend of crispy and heavenly flavors

 Chole Bhature

Image: freepik

Amritsari fish fry, marinated in Indian spices and curd, cooked in a tandoor-style oven for a smoky and spicy seafood delight

Image: freepik

Fish tikka

The delicious dessert made with nuts, flour, ghee, and sugar- Pinni, is a classic treat perfect for rounding off your Amristari culinary journey

Image: freepik

Pinni

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here