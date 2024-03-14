Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 14, 2024

10 Foods to Try in Andhra Pradesh

Tangy tamarind rice spiced up with curry leaves, tomatoes, and mustard seeds, a festive dish loved for its sour and salty kick

Pulihora

Image Source: Freepik

Spicy fish curry cooked in tamarind sauce, with a generous amount of oil and herbs, creating a mouthwatering flavor

Chepa Pulusu

Image Source: Freepik

Fiery spicy pickle with Sorrel leaves, blended with various species  is most popular in Andhra Pradesh as well as in Maharashtra, perfect to pair with rice or chapatis

Gongura pickle Ambadi

Image Source: Freepik

Yummy dosa made from green moong dal is often served with coconut or chili-tomato chutney, making it a popular Andhra breakfast

Pesarattu

Image Source: Freepik

Aromatic biryani with succulent chicken tossed with a rich blend of herbs and spices, a must-try dish for a satisfactory meal

Image Source: Freepik

Andhra Chicken Biryani

Special curry with stuffed eggplant, filled with roasted spicy herbs, giving it a thick and delightful taste

Gutti Vankaya Koora

Image Source: Freepik

A crunchy snack made from idli batter, deep-fried to golden brown perfection served with coconut ginger chutney, ideal for rainy evenings

Punugulu

Image Source: Freepik

Light and delicious rice mixed with unsweetened curd, ginger, green chilies, and curry leaves, topped with a tangy tadka

Curd rice

Image Source: Freepik

Dondakaya Fry

Image Source: Freepik

Stir-fried Ivy gourd curry with nuts and spices, offering a crispy and nutty taste, great with roti or rice

Classic sweet dish with a wheat flour outer layer and lentil-jaggery stuffing considered pious and enjoyed during festivals

Bobbatlu

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here