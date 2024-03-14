Heading 3
March 14, 2024
10 Foods to Try in Andhra Pradesh
Tangy tamarind rice spiced up with curry leaves, tomatoes, and mustard seeds, a festive dish loved for its sour and salty kick
Pulihora
Spicy fish curry cooked in tamarind sauce, with a generous amount of oil and herbs, creating a mouthwatering flavor
Chepa Pulusu
Fiery spicy pickle with Sorrel leaves, blended with various species is most popular in Andhra Pradesh as well as in Maharashtra, perfect to pair with rice or chapatis
Gongura pickle Ambadi
Yummy dosa made from green moong dal is often served with coconut or chili-tomato chutney, making it a popular Andhra breakfast
Pesarattu
Aromatic biryani with succulent chicken tossed with a rich blend of herbs and spices, a must-try dish for a satisfactory meal
Andhra Chicken Biryani
Special curry with stuffed eggplant, filled with roasted spicy herbs, giving it a thick and delightful taste
Gutti Vankaya Koora
A crunchy snack made from idli batter, deep-fried to golden brown perfection served with coconut ginger chutney, ideal for rainy evenings
Punugulu
Light and delicious rice mixed with unsweetened curd, ginger, green chilies, and curry leaves, topped with a tangy tadka
Curd rice
Dondakaya Fry
Stir-fried Ivy gourd curry with nuts and spices, offering a crispy and nutty taste, great with roti or rice
Classic sweet dish with a wheat flour outer layer and lentil-jaggery stuffing considered pious and enjoyed during festivals
Bobbatlu
