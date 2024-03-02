Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 02, 2024

10 Foods to try in Assam

A unique Assamese dish, Khar, made from sun-dried banana peels, is a dark liquid enjoyed with raw papaya, lentils, and spices, offering a mouth-watering experience

Khar

Image Source: Freepik

A hot fish curry, Masor Tenga celebrates the pure taste of rohu or catla fish with ridge gourd, tomatoes, potatoes, and kokum, a delightful dish from Assam

Masor Tenga

Image Source: Freepik

Pitika, the comfort food in Assam is prepared with various veggies, coriander, green chilies, onion, and mustard oil

Pitika

Image Source: Freepik

A pigeon meat curry cooked with banana flowers and peppercorns. Paror Mangxo is a unique and exotic dish that adds warmth to Assam’s cold winter

Paror Mangxo

Image Source: Freepik

A duck curry, Haah Joha Kumura, is a staple at Assamese feasts, having heavily spiced duck meat, ash gourd, and spices, best enjoyed with Joha rice

Image Source: Freepik

Haah Joha Kumura

A sweet and sour chutney made from elephant apple and jaggery, Ou Khatta is a lip-smacking addition to an Assamese meal, adding a burst of flavor

Ou Khatta

Image Source: Freepik

An exotic tribal dish made with water snails, pumpkin, and potatoes, Pani Hamuk is surely worth trying

 Pani Hamuk

Image Source: Freepik

Baanhgajor Lagot Kukura is a light and delicious Assamese version of a classic chicken dish

 Baanhgajor Lagot Kukura

Image Source: Freepik

Doi Chira

Image Source: Freepik

A comfort food served during Bihu festivities, Doi Chira is made of beaten rice, yogurt, cream, and jaggery, creating a sweet dish perfect for winter mornings

An Assamese breakfast item, Khulasaporir Pitha is a rice pancake served with red tea, offering a delightful start to the day

Khulasaporir Pitha

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here