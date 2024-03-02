Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 02, 2024
10 Foods to try in Assam
A unique Assamese dish, Khar, made from sun-dried banana peels, is a dark liquid enjoyed with raw papaya, lentils, and spices, offering a mouth-watering experience
Khar
Image Source: Freepik
A hot fish curry, Masor Tenga celebrates the pure taste of rohu or catla fish with ridge gourd, tomatoes, potatoes, and kokum, a delightful dish from Assam
Masor Tenga
Image Source: Freepik
Pitika, the comfort food in Assam is prepared with various veggies, coriander, green chilies, onion, and mustard oil
Pitika
Image Source: Freepik
A pigeon meat curry cooked with banana flowers and peppercorns. Paror Mangxo is a unique and exotic dish that adds warmth to Assam’s cold winter
Paror Mangxo
Image Source: Freepik
A duck curry, Haah Joha Kumura, is a staple at Assamese feasts, having heavily spiced duck meat, ash gourd, and spices, best enjoyed with Joha rice
Image Source: Freepik
Haah Joha Kumura
A sweet and sour chutney made from elephant apple and jaggery, Ou Khatta is a lip-smacking addition to an Assamese meal, adding a burst of flavor
Ou Khatta
Image Source: Freepik
An exotic tribal dish made with water snails, pumpkin, and potatoes, Pani Hamuk is surely worth trying
Pani Hamuk
Image Source: Freepik
Baanhgajor Lagot Kukura is a light and delicious Assamese version of a classic chicken dish
Baanhgajor Lagot Kukura
Image Source: Freepik
Doi Chira
Image Source: Freepik
A comfort food served during Bihu festivities, Doi Chira is made of beaten rice, yogurt, cream, and jaggery, creating a sweet dish perfect for winter mornings
An Assamese breakfast item, Khulasaporir Pitha is a rice pancake served with red tea, offering a delightful start to the day
Khulasaporir Pitha
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.